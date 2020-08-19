Best Stories Today

Written by Leela Sanikop

Wednesday 08.19.2020

New Info Prompts Calls To Re-Open Murder Case Against Jamil Al-Amin, Formerly Known As H. RAP Brown

Civil rights organizations are calling for the murder conviction of Iman Jamil Al-Amin, formerly known as H. Rap Brown, to be thrown out, claiming there is enough new evidence to grant him a new trial.

10 Examples Of How The Democratic Party Has Become The Party Of The Wealthy And Big Tech

There was a time when the wealthy were associated with the Republican party. They backed the candidates, they socialized together, GOP politicians catered to the top 1 percent and the like.

Kirk McDonald To Be CEO Of GroupM’s North American Operations

Kirk McDonald will be the CEO of media investment company GroupM’s North American operations. He will begin his new role Sept. 15, according to a press release.

How Much Do You Really Make With Hustle Gigs? Instacart, Uber, DoorDash, Lyft And More

Still home? You might want to look into a side hustle. But how much do you really make with hustle gigs like Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and Instacart?

7 Financial Hacks For Your Wallet To Survive The Pandemic

Pockets are empty and purses are tight. Most Americans are feeling a financial pinch from the coronavirus pandemic costs and shutdown.