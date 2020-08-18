UNC-Chapel Hill converts to remote learning after reporting 135 new COVID-19 cases within a week of starting classes

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

77 SHARES Share Tweet

UNC-Chapel Hill has pivoted to remote learning after reporting 135 new Covid-19 cases within the first week of starting in-person classes. Views of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus on July 22, 2019 in Chapel Hill, NC. (Photo by Jeyhoun Allebaugh/UNC-Chapel Hill).

The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill) has pivoted to remote learning after reporting 135 new Covid-19 cases and four clusters of the virus within the first week of starting in-person classes. They made the announcement of the change on Monday, NBC News reported.

“After consultation with state and local health officials, #UNC’s infectious disease experts and the UNC system, Carolina is making two changes to de-densify campus,” the school announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon. “On Wednesday, Aug. 19, all undergraduate instruction will shift to remote learning.”

After consultation with state and local health officials, #UNC’s infectious disease experts and the @UNC_System, Carolina is making two changes to de-densify campus. First: On Wednesday, Aug. 19, all undergraduate instruction will shift to remote learning https://t.co/BaKlNB6jEr — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) August 17, 2020

The cases included 130 students and 5 employees, according to NBC News. The number equates to 13.6 percent of the 954 people tested.

“As of this morning, we have tested 954 students and have 177 in isolation and 349 in quarantine, both on and off campus,” university officials said in a statement. “So far, we have been fortunate that most students who have tested positive have demonstrated mild symptoms.”

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz tweeted they were always open to the option if needed.

“Since launching our Roadmap for Fall 2020, I’ve emphasized that we would change our plans if necessary. This is not what we were hoping for this fall semester, but the health and safety of our campus community is paramount,” Guskiewicz wrote.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

The news come amid a debate in the country over whether it is safe for students to resume in-person learning. Well-respected CNN medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta recently said he would keep his children home.

Some called UNC-Chapel Hill’s on-campus start a failed experiment, while others applauded the university for trying in-person out, then making a quick adjustment based on the virus uptick.

“This was sadly predictable,” Twitter user Tiernan Mennan wrote. “Those images of freshmen moving into Hinton James was mind boggling. Talk about a cestpool. We can only hope none of the kids are affected for life by your stupid decision. At least you recognized the error and pulled the plug.”

“As a CH town resident, I would like to applaud the @UNC admin for doing the best job they could do, giving it a go, and making a quick decision based on facts. I feel sorry for the town businesses but no alternative choice. Thanks to @dailytarheel for keeping everyone informed,” tweeted user Eric Nelson.

The school also tweeted it would allow students to cancel residence hall requests with no penalty due to the change in course.

And most college students are adults. Imagine the experiment with elementary and middle school kids. — Merlisa (@merlisa) August 17, 2020