2 Arrested In 2002 Murder Of Pioneering Hip-Hop Artist Jam Master Jay

Written by Dana Sanchez

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Two men have been arrested in the 2002 execution-style murder of hip-hop pioneer Jam Master Jay, DJ of the influential one-man hip-hop band Run-DMC. Jam Master Jay Of Run-DMC, aka Jason Mizell, walks to the stage during the Together Forever Tour, July 29, 1987 at the Pine Knob Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan.Credit: Ross Marino Archive / MediaPunch /IPX

Two men have been arrested in the 2002 execution-style murder of hip-hop pioneer Jam Master Jay, law-enforcement sources told the New York Post on Monday.

Jam Master Jay was the DJ of the influential one-man hip-hop band Run-DMC He became one of the biggest names in hip-hop in the 1980s and is credited with breaking hip-hop into mainstream music.

Jay was shot in his Queens studio. For 18 years, his murder remained a mystery.

Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. have long been suspected in the shooting death of Jason William Mizell, better known by his stage name Jam Master Jay, while trafficking drugs, sources said.

Washington, 56, is already incarcerated for robbery. Jordan, 36, was arrested Sunday, sources said.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

Jay’s studio has been converted into a Hall of Fame studio owned by a company that has kept Jay’s legacy alive with painted murals and several Run-DMC memorabilia that decorate the walls, NBC New York reported: “The pioneering rapper encountered the same fate as the greats after him like Tupac Shakur and the Notorious BIG.”

A 2:30 p.m. press conference is scheduled by the New York City Police Department to announce charges for two suspects.