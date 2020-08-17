Young Democrats Of Maryland Leader Found Dead In Washington, D.C.

Written by Ann Brown

Young Democrats of Maryland leader, Joseph Kitchen, has been found dead in Washington, D.C. The cause of death has not been disclosed by police. Photo: Twitter

The president of the Young Democrats of Maryland has been found dead in Washington, DC. after going missing for more than a week.

Police confirmed the death of Joseph Kitchen, 34, on August 16, a day after the department asked for the public’s help in locating him, The New York Post reported.

Kitchen had been missing since Aug. 8, when he was last seen at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of Joseph Kitchen,” the Young Democrats of America said in a Twitter post. “Joseph always pushed YDA to live up to its values and was someone who was not satisfied with accepting the status quo. His passion will be deeply missed.”

The Young Democrats group is open to registered Democrats who are younger than 36 years old.

DC’s Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation into his death. Police did not give any further information on the cause of death.

There was some speculation online that Kitchen’s death might have been by his own hands.

“He was literally crying out for help in his last post! He said he was NOT OKAY. Did anyone try to make contact with him? So sad. RIP”, KelseyHR @amclendonakadiff67 tweeted.

Others on Twitter wondered if Kitchen’s lastest posts complaining about the environment at Young Democrats of Maryland might be connected to his death.

After posting about Kitchen calling out other YDA leaders and the direction of the organization, NO longer an NBA fan @HaircutBig tweeted, “Could these posts have led to his death?”

Kitchen lived in Prince George’s County and worked as the director of outreach and volunteerism at the Washington School for Girls in Southeast Washington, The Washington Post reported.

