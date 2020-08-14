China Says Frozen Chicken Wings From Brazil, Ecuador Shrimp Test Positive For Virus. Here Are The Facts On Covid-19 And Food

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Frozen chicken wings from Brazil and frozen shrimp from Ecuador have both tested positive for coronavirus, according to recent reports from China. Photo: MMG

While people across the world are washing their hands and social distancing to combat covid-19, officials from several cities in China are urging constituents to monitor where their food is coming from too. Frozen chicken wings from Brazil and frozen shrimp from Ecuador have both tested positive for coronavirus, according to recent reports from the republic.

The local government in Shenzen, China released a statement which said “a surface sample of frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil” tested positive for the virus.

The chicken was said to be imported from the “Aurora Alimentos plant in the southern state of Santa Catarina,” Bloomberg reported. The city said it is following strict sanitary protocols in a statement after the news broke.

Seafood has also tested positive for covid-19. More specifically, frozen shrimp imported from Ecuador to China also tested positive for the virus, Reuters reported. Cities like Wuhu, Xiamen and Dalian reported positive cases.

All of the staff and family members who came into contact with the contaminated frozen foods tested negative, according to reports.

Health experts said there is no scientific proof the virus can be spread through food.

“The viruses can be killed like other viruses as well, and can be killed if the meat is cooked,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Covid-19 technical lead.

Still Chinese officials are telling people not to take any chances.

