Powerful Silicon Valley Elites And Wall Street Insiders Love Joe Biden’s ‘Safe’ Kamala Harris VP Pick

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Joe Biden’s selection of Sen. Kamala Harris as his pick for vice-president is being celebrated by powerful Silicon Valley elites and Wall Street leaders. Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. shake hands Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, after a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Yesterday California Sen. Kamala Harris made history and headlines when Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selected her as his pick for vice-president. Many people celebrated the choice, including powerful Silicon Valley elites and Wall Street leaders, according to reports.

“She is the safest pick for the donor community,” Democratic fundraiser Cooper Teboe, who works heavily in Silicon Valley, told Vox about Harris. “She will be the pick that the California, Silicon Valley donor community — who are worried about things like tech and repatriation and taxes and so on and so forth — she is the pick that they will be happiest with.”

“I think it’s great,” Marc Lasry, CEO of investment firm Avenue Capital Group and part owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, told CNBC. “She’s going to help Joe immensely. He picked the perfect partner.”

“Vice President Biden’s first decision is the perfect one and demonstrates his excellent judgement,” Kirkland & Ellis partner Jon Henes told CNBC. “Kamala’s supporters will follow her lead and work non-stop to help Biden and Harris win this historic and critical election.”

The move has energized “crucial donors in Big Finance and Tech,” according to the New York Times (NYT). Many outlets say it is because Harris’ is among the more moderate of the women she was competing with and won’t cause them too much trouble.

Harris “has glad-handed with San Francisco elites for decades — as his choice for vice president is likely to usher in Silicon Valley excitement and money galore in a way that other running mates would not,” Vox reported. “For a top-of-the-ticket that has struggled until recently to excite the wealthiest and most powerful tech moguls, Harris will bring superfans from the billionaire class that will supercharge Democrats’ coffers, even though it makes Biden more dependent on these big donors.”

As the first woman of color to accomplish such a feat, Harris’ addition to the ticket also has her sorors from Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA), Howard University alums, HBCU grads in general, people of Jamaican and Indian descent, many Black women and other people of color ready to go full throttle to get #BidenHarris in the White House.

Biden’s selection of Harris, 55, was called “a no-brainer” by the Boston Globe. She expressed her excitement at joining Biden in the race for the White House.

After the announcement, she tweeted “@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief.”

