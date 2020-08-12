Seattle Police Chief Resigns After Cuts To Police Budget, Twitter Says ‘Run For Office’

Written by Ann Brown

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best resigned after the city council cut the police budget. On Twitter, supporters urged her to run for office. Photo: Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best speaks during a news conference, Aug. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

It was a shock when Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best resigned a day after the city council cut her department’s budget as part of defund-the-police reform.

Seattle has seen extended protests against systemic racism and police brutality since George Floyd’s May 25 death while in the custody of Minneapolis police. In Seattle, as in other cities, “defund the police” has become a rallying call among protesters.

“Out of this challenge will spring new hope for a better future for all,” Best said at a press conference announcing she was retiring after two years as Seattle’s top cop. “I trust everyone will find a way to work together and put aside personal conflicts, political grandstanding, and power plays.”

Best, the city’s first Black police chief, said a major factor in her decision was the council’s failure to consult her more thoroughly ahead of the cuts, which she said will force layoffs of about 100 police officers. The Seattle City Council voted 7-1 to reduce the police department budget by $3.5 million — less than 1 percent, for the remainder of the year. It also voted to invest $17 million in community safety programs, Reuters reported.

The city council reduced Best’s $285,000 annual salary by $10,000 — a lot less than a proposed $100,000 cut.

“It is clear from the public statements of Chief Best that these pay cuts to her and her team weighed heavily in her decision to leave public service, and it is a significant and sad loss,” said Councilman Andrew Lewis, who voted against the cuts.

But Best made it clear her decision was not about money. She told reporters it “is not about the money, and it certainly isn’t about the demonstrators,” Fox News reported.

“I mean, be real, I have a lot thicker skin than that,” Best said. “It really is about the overarching lack of respect for the officers, the men and women who work so hard, day in and day out.”

She added, “The idea that we’ve worked so incredibly hard to make sure our department was diverse, that (it) reflects the community that we serve, to just turn that all on a dime and hack it off, without having a plan in place to move forward, is highly distressful for me.”

Best, 55, joined the department in 1992. After her announcement, people went to Twitter to express both support and disappointment. Some said she should have stayed and “done the right thing.”

“don’t fire the best, brightest, and most diverse.Fire the worst, oldest, and least diverse. You do, in fact, have options. It means there’s WORK involved, but the options are in front of you” Otterly Queer says BLACK LIVES MATTER@OtterlySays tweeted.

YallGonnaLearn BLM@OMotherlandG pointed out “That’s a choice you’re making. We are asking for better cops not only ‘fewer’.Maybe consider the council’s suggestion to fire officers with long complaint records.If you follow last in, first out, then you’re just making everything worse before you leave.”

Shawn S @lilsims03 tweeted that Best was in a position to make a change. “Those folks are being laid off regardless by you or someone else. You had the chance to be the glue that held the department together and help build a better future. The department serves the people, a portion of the people were unhappy, you had the chance to be the bridge.”

Others urged Best to run for political office. Natasha Flavia Betts@Natashathewritr tweeted, “Sister Carmen as I told you before you know what you have to do now for your city .I think you need to run for Mayor or Congress .I AM SO PROUD OF YOU FOR STANDING UP TO THE MOB.”

“Run for office and fix it,” tweeted TXgrlWatchinGoMad @VeritasTXgem.

