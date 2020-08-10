Diddy, Charlamagne, 98 Others Beg Joe Biden In Letter For ‘Black Face In A High Place’ VP

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Charlamagne Tha God and 98 other Black men sent a letter to Joe Biden demanding he select a Black woman as his vice-president pick. In the original photos: Charlamagne Tha God attends Politicon at The Pasadena Convention Center on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally, March 2, 2020, at Texas Southern University in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Charlamagne Tha God and 98 other Black men have sent a letter to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden demanding he select a Black woman as his vice-president pick.

“As someone who has said throughout the campaign that VP Joe Biden needs to choose a Black woman VP, the urgency for that pick has gone from something that SHOULD happen to something that HAS to happen,” the letter said in its opening paragraph.

NEW: More than 100 Black male leaders sign letter demanding Joe Biden pick Black woman as VP. “Failing to select a Black woman … means YOU WILL lose the election … Black women are defining the future of politics so it's time you let one define the future of your campaign.” pic.twitter.com/HOJs0d8q8h — Kat Stafford (@kat__stafford) August 10, 2020

The men called out the VP screening process, saying many were bias and disrespectful to Black women reported to be under consideration including: California Sen. Kamala Harris, who ran against Biden in the primaries; Florida Rep. Val Demings; Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; Obama administration national security adviser Susan Rice; California Rep. Karen Bass; and activist and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

“It disgusts us that Black women are not just being vetted in this VP process but unfairly criticized and scrutinized,” the letter said. “Was Joe Biden ever labeled “too ambitious” because he ran for president three times? Should President Obama not have made him the VP because he had to worry about his ‘loyalty’ when he clearly had AMBITIONS to be president himself? Why does Senator Kamala Harris have to show remorse for questioning Biden’s previous stance on integrated busing during a democratic primary debate?”

The letter went on to ask why leaders in the Democratic Party didn’t ask Biden to show remorse for his role in helping pass the 1994 crime bill, which is still wreaking havoc in the Black community today.

“Let’s be clear about the kind of remorse and reckoning that matters in 2020 when the Black community is still suffering the consequences for these oppressive measures,” the letter continued. “So, Black women are the only ones required to stay in their place and to show remorse for even questioning their own oppression?”

The group ended the letter saying it didn’t want to “choose between the lesser of two evils and we don’t want to vote the devil we know versus the devil we don’t because we are tired of voting for devils—period.”

The letter came on the heels of a letter from 700 Black women last week which made the same demand.

An excerpt from last week's letter: pic.twitter.com/p0dt97CJsH — Kat Stafford (@kat__stafford) August 10, 2020

Signed in solidarity, Diddy and Charlamagne were joined by other high-profile Black men from various industries including: civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, Bishop William Barber, filmmaker Will Packer, actor Omar Epps, NBA player Chris Paul, journalist Van Jones, author Michael Eric Dyson and others.

It made a stir on social media after AP writer Kat Stafford tweeted it. Some users pointed out some Black women are still backing Elizabeth Warren to be Biden’s running mate.

