Black-Owned Craft Brewery Launches $100K Initiative To Help Black Beer Business

Written by Dana Givens, Black Enterprise

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Crowns & Hops, a Los Angeles-based craft brewery founded by Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter, is one of only 60 Black-owned breweries in the country. Images: Crowns & Hops

Crowns & Hops, a Los Angeles-based craft brewery founded by Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter, is one of only 60 Black-owned breweries in the country.

However, due to the covid-19 pandemic, many of these businesses are in danger of closing their operations. To help other Black owners within the sector, the brewery is creating an initiative to lend a hand.

The “8 Trill Pils” Fund, an initiative between the LA brewery and Scottish craft brewer, BrewDog, has $100,000 available to offer financial support to Black owners with their business.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

The name came from a statistic released from the Business Case for Racial Equity study by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation that found the U.S can earn $8 trillion in GDP gains if it closes the racial equity gap by 2050.

“Initiatives like ‘Black is Beautiful’ have helped drive awareness to problems that plague the Black community. We want to build on that momentum and drive the conversation forward, specifically regarding racial equity,” said Beny Ashburn, cofounder of Crowns & Hops, in a press statement. “With The 8 Trill Pils Initiative, we hope to drive the craft beer community to take action in our own arena, and lead as an example for other industries with similar underrepresentation.”

This article was published by Black Enterprise.