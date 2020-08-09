Trump Aide Who Called U.S. ‘Homo-Empire’ Cancelled After Saying U.S. Only Wants To Work With Sexually Deviant Countries

Written by Ann Brown

A Trump administration official with a history of expressing anti-gay statements went off again on an anti-gay Twitter rant on July 3. Now she has been terminated.

Merritt Corrigan, who once called the U.S. a “homo-empire,” had been the deputy White House liaison at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) until her most recent social media meltdown. USAID is the key foreign aid and international development agency and includes global health and security efforts.

“For too long, I’ve remained silent as the media has attacked me for my Christian beliefs, which are shared by the majority of Americans,” Corrigan, 26, tweeted. “Let me clear: Gay marriage isn’t marriage Men aren’t women US-funded Tunisian LGBT soap operas aren’t America First.”

“Homosexuality is illegal in Tunisia and it’s unclear if such a TV program exists. A court in the Muslim country in June sentenced two men to two years in prison for homosexuality,” The New York Post reported.

Corrigan’s Twitter rant continued: “The United States is losing ground in the battle to garner influence through humanitarian aid because we now refuse to help countries who don’t celebrate sexual deviancy. Meanwhile, Russia and China are happy to step in and eat our lunch.”

She didn’t clarify which specific action to withdraw funds she was referring to. “Then-ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who is gay, last year launched an administration campaign to decriminalize homosexuality in other countries,” The Post reported. And, former President Barack Obama withdrew U.S. funds from Uganda over an anti-gay law.

“I watched with horror this week as USAID distributed taxpayer funded documents claiming ‘we cannot tell someone’s sex or gender by looking at them’ and that not calling oneself ‘cis-gendered’ is a microagression I’m not cis-anything. I’m a woman,” she added.

Before she was hired by the Trump administration, Corrigan’s tweeted a complaint that “our homo-empire couldn’t tolerate even one commercial enterprise not in full submission to the tyrannical LGBT agenda.”

In other comments from 2019 and 2020, she mocked same-sex marriage, called for establishing a “Christian patriarchy,” and said it was wrong to “empower” girls and tell them they are “equal” to men, CNN reported.

Acting USAID spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala said in a statement: “Effective 3:00 P.M. on August 3, 2020, Ms. Merritt Corrigan is no longer an employee at the U.S. Agency for International Development. USAID takes any claim of discrimination seriously, and we will investigate any complaints of anti-Christian bias Ms. Corrigan has raised during her tenure at the Agency.”

Trump has yet to comment on Corrigan’s exit.