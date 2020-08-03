Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network Is Launching A New Voting Initiative For The 2020 Elections

Written by Dana Givens, Black Enterprise

60 SHARES Share Tweet

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey’s TV network, OWN, is launching the “OWN Your Vote” initiative to encourage Black women to vote in the 2020 election. Oprah Winfrey attends Stella McCartney’s ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 fashion collection in Paris. She gave $13 million to increase a scholarship endowment at Morehouse College in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey‘s TV network, OWN, has announced that it will be launching the “OWN Your Vote” bipartisan initiative to encourage Black women to go out and vote in the critical 2020 election in November.

“We find our nation on the precipice, a true tipping point,” said Winfrey in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Our audience has a powerful voice. I am proud to be a part of this movement that will create the change we want to see for our country.”

The network will be partnering with various local grassroots and voting rights organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Advancement Project, Fair Fight Action, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Black Women’s Roundtable in addition to the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law, to provide necessary resources to inform voters on the upcoming 2020 elections.

“COVID-19 and the racial justice movement have highlighted the need for urgent policy reform to balance disparities that exist regarding affordable healthcare, systemic racism, and racial discrimination,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN, in a press statement.

“We are proud to announce this important bipartisan social initiative that supports and empowers Black women to use their voice to face the issues in America they find paramount this election season. When she votes, she influences elections, and it has never been more critical to use OWN’s wide-reaching platform to ensure our core audience has the tools needed to register and cast an informed vote this fall.”

This article was originally published by Black Enterprise.

OWN is launching our first ever voting initiative: #OWNYourVote. A bipartisan, pro-social campaign for Black women, to recognize the power & importance of her vote & empower her to take action.



When we show up & OWN our actions, AMAZING things happen. https://t.co/OCuYQzgRBS pic.twitter.com/Uw9Xp0Hldi — Oprah Winfrey Network (@OWNTV) July 31, 2020