Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Friday 07.31.2020

Bill Clinton At Funeral: Kwame Ture Went Too Far With Black Power Movement, John Lewis Prevailed In The End

Former President Bill Clinton used the funeral of John Lewis to chastise another activist, Kwame Ture (formerly known as Stokely Carmichael).

5 Reasons Democrats Should Be Deeply Concerned About Black Voter Turnout In November

The Democrats have to be a bit worried.

China State-Backed Media Says U.S. Sacrificed 150,000 Bodies For Stock Market

Chinese state-backed media responded to a speech by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by refocusing attention back onto Trump’s coronavirus response.

Busted: Rite Aid Deployed Facial Recognition Technology Disproportionately In Black Neighborhoods

The retailer deployed DeepCam, a facial recognition system. Since Reuters launched an investigation into the technology, the company said it had ended the surveillance program.

Dr. Fauci: The U.S. Government Injected Black Men With Syphilis, I Understand Skepticism

In a video interview with BET’s Dr. Marc Lamont Hill, Fauci said he understands why Black people feel skeptical about participating in medical studies.