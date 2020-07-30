Best Stories Today

Avatar
Written by PK Krentsil

Thursday 07.30.2020

Morehouse Alumnus And Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies Of Covid-19

Herman Cain, who ran for president in 2012 and was once considered as a Trump nominee for the Federal Reserve Board, has died at age 74 after being hospitalized for coronavirus.

Malik B., Founding Member Of The Roots, Dead At 47: ‘One Of The Most Gifted MCs Of All Time’

Malik Abdul Basit, an early member of the unconventional hip-hop band The Roots, has died.

Audio Leaked: Roland Martin Claims He Checked Dr. Khalid Muhammad On Clubhouse App With Silicon Valley Elites

The Clubhouse app allows users to join different virtual rooms to talk with different groups of people. Clubhouse’s users are a limited and exclusive crowd, which includes journalist Roland Martin. He was using the app in a discussion about power and journalists. During the conversation, he recalled an interview he’d had with Muhammad.

88-Year Old Daniel Smith, Son Of Slave, Tells His Story

Daniel Smith, 88 , is the living son of a slave — a historical rarity.

Full Transcript: Google Engineer Anthony D. Mays On GHOGH Podcast Episode 19

In the 19th episode of the GHOGH podcast, Jamarlin Martin talks to Google engineer Anthony D. Mays about Black cultural optimization, getting bullied in Compton for being a computer geek, and how he landed a job at Google.

