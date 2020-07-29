Best Stories Today
Florida Woman Held In Dubai For Almost 2 Years Over Forgery
A Florida woman has been detained in Dubai for nearly two years for failure to pay a fine for a crime she says she didn’t commit.
Former Bad Boy Artist Shyne Is Running For A Seat In The Belize House Of Representatives
Shyne is expected to succeed his uncle, the Honorable Michael Finnegan, who didn’t seek re-election when his term was up in the House of Representatives back in 2017.
Karen Bass Odds For Biden VP Keep Surging As Insiders Lobby Against Kamala
California Democrat Karen Bass is suddenly getting major attention as a potential running mate for Joe Biden.
Democratic Party Delegates Reject Marijuana Legalization Amendment To 2020 Party Platform
At Biden’s urging, Democrat Party delegates have rejected a federal marijuana legalization amendment to the 2020 party platform.
The Long History Of How Jesus Came To Resemble A White European
The portrayal of Jesus as a white, European man has come under renewed scrutiny during this period of introspection over the legacy of racism in society.