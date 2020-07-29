Best Stories Today

Wednesday 07.29.2020

Florida Woman Held In Dubai For Almost 2 Years Over Forgery

A Florida woman has been detained in Dubai for nearly two years for failure to pay a fine for a crime she says she didn’t commit.

Former Bad Boy Artist Shyne Is Running For A Seat In The Belize House Of Representatives

Shyne is expected to succeed his uncle, the Honorable Michael Finnegan, who didn’t seek re-election when his term was up in the House of Representatives back in 2017.

Karen Bass Odds For Biden VP Keep Surging As Insiders Lobby Against Kamala

California Democrat Karen Bass is suddenly getting major attention as a potential running mate for Joe Biden.

Democratic Party Delegates Reject Marijuana Legalization Amendment To 2020 Party Platform

At Biden’s urging, Democrat Party delegates have rejected a federal marijuana legalization amendment to the 2020 party platform.

The Long History Of How Jesus Came To Resemble A White European

The portrayal of Jesus as a white, European man has come under renewed scrutiny during this period of introspection over the legacy of racism in society.

