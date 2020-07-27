Best Stories Today



Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ‘Between The World And Me’ Heads To HBO

Renowned author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates’ bestselling book, “Between the World and Me” is heading to HBO, where a previous stage production of the 2015 book will be adapted for TV.

4 Quotes On Reparations From Hip-Hop Artists Ice Cube, T.I., Killer Mike and Boosie

It seems like everyone is talking about reparations.

Hardcore MAGA Soldier Sen. Tom Cotton Suggests Slavery Was A Necessary Evil To Build America For Free

Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican representing Arkansas, isn’t a fan of the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project from the New York Times.

Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Warns Of Decline Of U.S. Empire, Dollar And Capital War With China

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio, whose hedge fund laid off several dozen employees this month, said he’s worried about “the soundness of our money” and warns of a U.S.-China “capital war” that would hurt the dollar.

Gold Price Climbs To All-Time High Amid Covid-19, U.S.-China Tensions

Prices exceeded the August 2011 peak of $1,891.90 and some experts expect gold could hit $2,000 an ounce before the rally is over.

