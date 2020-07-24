Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

13 SHARES Share Tweet

Friday 07.24.2020

Mike Tyson Is Making A Comeback, Will Face Roy Jones Jr. In 1st Fight Since 2005. Condolences Pour In

Both former boxing world champions are coming out of retirement for a Sept. 12 comeback fighting each other in an eight-round exhibition at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Antibodies From Mild COVID Symptoms May Not Give Lasting Protection, Bodes Badly For Vaccines, Immunity

New studies show that antibodies against the coronavirus don’t last. This doesn’t bode well for potential vaccines or for immunity.

Charles Evers, Businessman, Civil Rights Leader And Brother Of Medgar Evers, Dies At 97

Another civil right great has died. Charles Evers died on July 22 at his daughter’s home in Brandon, Mississippi. He was 97.

The Real Looter: Goldman Sachs Reaches Deal To Settle For $3.9B In Case Involving Looting Of Malaysia

Wall Street firm Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay billions of dollars for its role in a scheme to loot Malaysia’s 1MDB investment fund.

Charlamagne Tha God Says Biden Should ‘Shut The Eff Up Forever’ After Calling Trump 1st Racist POTUS

Charlamagne declared the presumptive Democratic candidate Thursday’s “Donkey of the Day” for calling Donald Trump the “first” racist president to be elected.