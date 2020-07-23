Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Thursday 07.23.2020

New WSJ Poll: 82 Percent Of Democrats Believe U.S. Society Is Racist

A whopping 82 percent of Democrats believe that the U.S. society is racist, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.

Deutsche Bank’s Top Credit Strategist: ‘I Am A Gold Bug. Fiat Money Is A Passing Fad In The History Of Money’

Gold is having a good week with prices continuing to push higher while the U.S. dollar is pushed downward, stoking demand for anti-fiat alternatives.

Former Facebook Manager Attacks Black America: Obama was President So Stop The Victim Mentality, Says No To Reparations

A former Facebook manager posted a video on his YouTube channel blasting Black America, the George Floyd protesters, and the call for reparations.

Elites At NYT Explain Reparations Becoming Campaign Issue, Fail To Mention ADOS Putting In Work

A recent New York Times article takes a look at how reparations became a campaign issue. It goes through the various politicians who are discussing reparations, but it fails to discuss how the ADOS movement worked hard to bring reparations to the forefront.

Corporate Insiders Start To Sell Shares At Record Levels, Insider Selling May Signal Market Top

Larry Fink, the billionaire CEO of the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc., sold $24.2 million of stock — about 5 percent of his stake in the business — bringing his sales this year to $74.4 million, according to Bloomberg.