Docuseries Inspired By ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ In Works At Epix

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

43 SHARES Share Tweet

A new docuseries inspired by “Godfather of Harlem” is in the works at Epix. It is entitled “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem.” Nigel Thatch and Whitaker in ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Photo: EPIX

A new docuseries inspired by “Godfather of Harlem” is in the works at Epix. The network has given the green light to “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem,” according to Deadline.

Slated to premiere this fall, Deadline said the four-part docuseries will bring “the dramatic true story of Harlem and its music during the 1960’s and connects that history to our present moment” to life.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

“Combining interviews, archival footage, evocative imagery and key moments from the “Godfather of Harlem” series, this series will take audiences on a musical journey that brings to life the excitement of 1960’s Harlem, and introduces the artists who dared to use their voices, instruments and lyrics to take a stand against oppression,” the network said in a press release. “Through the prism of contemporary artists, audiences will see beyond the black and white historical images into the multicolored souls of musicians unafraid to use music as a weapon against change.”

The original Godfather of Harlem series, which stars Forest Whitaker as crime boss Bumpy Johnson, was renewed for a second season in February. Swizz Beatz, Keith McQuirter and Nina Yang Bongiovi will serve as executive producers of the spinoff.

#GodfatherofHarlem is Growing!#Epix has greenlit the docuseries By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem. It is inspired by the original series starring Forest Whitaker. The docuseries focuses on Harlem and its music during the 1960’s. pic.twitter.com/63ruA4wINx — WeAreEntertainmentNews (@WeAreEntNews) July 21, 2020