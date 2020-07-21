Best Stories Today

Avatar
Written by PK Krentsil

Tuesday 07.21.2020

Tracy McGrady and Jermaine O’Neal Have Been Talking. They’re Starting a Sports Agency. – The New York Times

After years of friendship and elite playing in the National Basketball Association (NBA), Tracy McGrady and Jermaine O’Neal are starting a sports agency.

Rep. Maxine Waters Intervenes When Police Detain Black L.A. Man

“They stopped a brother, so I stopped to see what they were doing,” Waters (D-Calif.), 81, said to a person who recorded the incident.

Killer Dresses Up In FedEx Uniform And Kills Judge’ Son, Puts Husband In Critical Condition: Judge Was Presiding Over Deutsche Bank Epstein Case

A gunman who shot and killed the son of a federal judge in New Jersey and critically wounded her husband was himself a judge who has since died by suicide.

Mo’Nique’s Discrimination Lawsuit Against Netflix Can Go Forward

A federal court ruled that Oscar-winning actress and comedienne Mo’Nique’s discrimination lawsuit against Netflix can go forward.

Ohio House Speaker And 4 Lobbyists Arrested In $60M Bribery Case

Larry Householder, the most powerful member of the Ohio House of Representatives and third in line to the office of the governor, was arrested Tuesday along with four lobbyists in connection with a $60 million bribery case.

