The Family That Owns The NY Times Owned Slaves, Now 'Recklessly Supports' BLM, Says NY Post Columnist

Written by Dana Sanchez

The extended family that owns the New York Times owned slaves, and now the newspaper “recklessly supports” Black Lives Matter, according to a New York Post columnist. Image: http://www.floridamemory.com/items/show/8566

New evidence shows that members of the extended family that owns the New York Times were slaveholders, according to Michael Goodwin, a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.

Bertha Levy Ochs, the mother of Times patriarch Adolph S. Ochs, supported the South and slavery, Goodwin wrote in a New York Post. Her brother, Oscar Levy, joined the rebel army.

“I have found compelling evidence that the uncle Bertha Levy Ochs lived with for several years in Natchez, Miss., before the Civil War owned at least five slaves,” Goodwin wrote.

That uncle was Bertha’s father’s brother and his name was John Mayer. Mayer dropped the surname Levy, according to a family tree compiled by the Ochs-Sulzberger clan some 70 years ago, Goodwin wrote.

“Mayer was a store owner and prominent leader of the small Jewish community in Natchez and, during the war, organized a home guard unit, according to family letters and historians.

“Neither the 1860 census nor its separate ‘slave schedule’ lists the names of Mayer’s slaves,” Goodwin wrote. “They are identified as two males, ages 70 and 26, and three females, ages 65, 45 and 23.

“That makes it likely that Mayer had slaves when niece Bertha lived with him for several years before she married Julius Ochs in 1853. Mayer and his wife had 14 children and were affluent enough that it would have been unusual if they didn’t own slaves, according to Robert Rosen, author of ‘The Jewish Confederates.'”

According to Goodwin, this slaveownership is at odds with The New York Times’ 1619 Project, which he says “insists that slavery was the key to the nation’s founding, and that the war for independence was primarily about perpetuating white supremacy.”

The New York Times Magazine’s “The 1619 Project” was one of the most talked-about media projects of 2019. It commemorated 400 years since the first 20-to-30 enslaved Africans arrived in what would become the U.S.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, who created the landmark project and wrote its opening essay, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for commentary.

The project was years in the making and will be ongoing. Its opening essay was entitled, “Our democracy’s founding ideals were false when they were written. Black Americans have fought to make them true.”

The 1619 Project documented how the brutal system of slavery on which the U.S. was built left a legacy that persists today. Numerous Black authors contributed essays and poems. Playwrights, scholars, and novelists explored aspects of contemporary American life rooted in this history. They wrote about how Black resistance to slavery and racism helped to force progress.

Not everyone approved of the 1619 Project. It drew both praise and anger as it sought to reframe the story we’ve been sold about slavery in the U.S.

Historian, conservative and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich called the whole 1619 Project “a lie” and “propaganda.” Senators and some of the most influential commentators on the right screamed about the project.

“But the most noteworthy criticism came from a group of five historians,” the Poynter Institute reported. “ln a letter to the Times, they wrote that they were ‘dismayed at some of the factual errors in the project and the closed process behind it.’ They added, “These errors, which concern major events, cannot be described as interpretation or ‘framing.’ They are matters of verifiable fact, which are the foundation of both honest scholarship and honest journalism. They suggest a displacement of historical understanding by ideology.”

Post columnist Goodwin described the 1619 Project as “deeply misguided, according to a long list of top historians. Yet the paper is not deterred, and has ramped up its demonization of any who disagree with that or its reckless support for the Marxist-inspired Black Lives Matter agenda,” he wrote.

“Handcuff the cops, tear down the statues, rewrite the textbooks, make America the world’s bad guy — that’s what today’s Times is selling,” Goodwin wrote.

Goodwin ended his column with the suggestion that “Anyone with such an activist agenda had better be purer than Caesar’s wife. The Times clearly fails that test and owes its staff, stockholders and readers a full account of the slave holders and Confederates in its past.”