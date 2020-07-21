Killer Dresses Up In FedEx Uniform And Kills Judge’ Son, Puts Husband In Critical Condition: Judge Was Presiding Over Deutsche Bank Epstein Case

Written by Ann Brown

A killer dressed in FedEx uniform killed a judge’s son and injured her husband. The judge was presiding over a Deutsche Bank case involving Jeffrey Epstein. Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash

A gunman who shot and killed the son of a federal judge in New Jersey and critically wounded her husband was himself a judge who has since killed himself.

The gunman was dressed as a Federal Express delivery man when he approached Judge Esther Salas’s North Brunswick, New Jersey home on July 19. Salas’s son answered the door and was shot in the heart. Her husband was shot and injured in the attack at the family’s home. Salas was not hurt.

Her son, Daniel Anderl, a 20-year-old student at Catholic University, died, and Salas’ husband, criminal attorney Mark Anderl, was in critical but stable condition as of July 20, according to law enforcement sources.

The suspect has been identified as Roy Den Hollander, a Manhattan lawyer and self-described anti-feminist, ABC News reported. He too died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Den Hollander’s body was discovered in a car in the town of Rockland, New York.

Salsa was nominated to the federal court by former President Barack Obama and was recently assigned to several high-profile cases, including one involving a “Real Housewives of New Jersey Star” and a case linked to Jeffrey Epstein. This has led to questions about the timing of the attack.

“They give the judge Esther Salas the Deutsche Bank/Epstein case on July 15th & now someone is breaking into her house w/ a FedEx uniform, killing her son & putting her husband in critical condition. Maybe a coincidence”, Moguldom Nation founder Jamarlin Martin tweeted.

Salas, who became New Jersey’s first Latina U.S. District Court judge in 2011, presided over the financial fraud case of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Teresa and Joe Giudice.

She also handled the 2018 sentencing of Farad Roland, who was found guilty of federal racketeering charges. Salas sentenced Roland to 45 years in prison. The U.S. Justice Department said Roland was the leader of the South Side Cartel, “one of Newark’s most violent street gangs.”

This month, Salas was assigned to handle a class-action lawsuit brought against Deutsche Bank by Ali Karimi on behalf of investors who purchased securities from the bank between November 7, 2017, and July 6, 2020, CNN reported. The complaint alleges that the bank “failed to properly monitor customers that the Bank itself deemed to be high risk, including, among others, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein,” according to federal court records.

Salas has received threats in the past and authorities are investigating whether there is any connection between those prior threats and the shooting.

There was some connection between Salas and Den Hollander.

In a 2015 case before Salas, Den Hollander represented a woman and her daughter who sought to register for the military’s selective service, according to federal court records. Den Hollander’s clients claimed the draft was unconstitutional because it barred women from registering. Salas sided against a part of Den Hollander’s arguments last spring, but also agreed with some of his claims and allowed the lawsuit to continue.

Hollander left the case in June 2019 with other lawyers taking over the suit.

Hollander said he “would not be able to see the case through,” CNN reported.

