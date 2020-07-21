U.K. School Hires 10-Year-Old Nigerian Tech Genius As Its New Coding Instructor

Written by Dana Givens, Black Enterprise

Emmanuella Mayaki, a 10-year-old Nigerian coding and programming prodigy, has been hired to teach HTML and CSS at a U.K. after-school coding club.

The tech field yields a large portion of high-paying salary jobs with numerous career paths. However, marginalized communities are shut out of these job opportunities due to the lack of resources and access. One remarkable young Nigerian girl managed to defy the odds and was recently hired by a school in the United Kingdom to teach others about coding.

Emmanuella Mayaki is a 10-year-old coding and programming prodigy who recently received her first job at the Southfield Primary School in Coventry, England, as the after-school coding club teacher. According to Face 2 Face Africa, she will be responsible for teaching other kids her age about the basics of coding including HTML and CSS. The school selected her for the job because of her extraordinary skill and knowledge in the area.

Mayaki’s passion for technology started at 7 years old, where, in another two years she would obtain a diploma with a specialty in multiple software programs including Advanced PowerPoint, Desktop Publishing, and Advanced Excel. She is still actively learning other coding languages and programs to expand her knowledge even further.

“In the club, there are currently about nine pupils. Hopefully, the club will increase its members in September,” she said in an interview with Face 2 Face Africa.

“Today, my Academy App among others is already on Google Play store where I pass on knowledge of coding and graphics. I remember at age seven, I set a target to become a professional web designer and analyst at age nine, and I have accomplished it,” she added. “In the first week, I was pretty nervous because I had never taught a group of children. Although, my experience was sublime because I gained experience and I also enriched my skills. My observations were that not everyone grasps how to do it on their first try and there are some that they rush through it in a breeze.”

