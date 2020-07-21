Rep. Maxine Waters Intervenes When Police Detain Black L.A. Man

Written by Ann Brown

Rep. Maxine Waters intervened when the LAPD detained a Black man at a traffic stop in Los Angeles. Cops threatened to ticket her. Photo: House Committee on Financial Services Ranking Member Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., left, listens next to Chair Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, during a hearing with Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Rep. Maxine Waters was recently driving in the Los Angeles district she represents when she saw police detaining a Black male driver. The Congresswoman stopped to make sure the police were not overstepping their boundaries.

“They stopped a brother, so I stopped to see what they were doing,” Waters (D-Calif.), 81, said to a person who recorded the incident on South Vermont Avenue, TMZ reported.

But the police weren’t too happy Waters was there. “They said I’m in the wrong place and that they’re going to give me a ticket,” she added about the L.A. County sheriff’s deputies. “That’s OK as long as I watch them.”

A woman was then heard saying to Waters: “Gotta do what you gotta do! Make sure!”

“Bye, Maxine!” a man then shouts.

Waters, the founder of the Black Women’s Forum, has fought to ban the use of chokeholds by law enforcement, The New York Post reported.

“It needs to be done all over the nation and any iteration of that, whether it is the arm or the knee or a piece of equipment, used to cut off the breathing to interfere with the ability for those who are the victims of these tactics to be killed,” Waters said on July 2, according to Spectrum News 1.