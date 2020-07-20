Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

13 SHARES Share Tweet

Monday 07.20.2020

Matt Stoller: How Democrats Have Become The Party of Monopoly and Corruption

In this article, published last year, Stoller paints a picture of how big business marginalized and crushed the livelihoods of many American workers, and how Democrats actively aided them in doing so.

Secret Order By Trump Gave More Power To CIA To Launch Cyber Attacks

In 2018, Trump signed authorization for the CIA to conduct a series of covert cyber operations against Iran and other targets.

Former CIA Director And Secretary Of State Bashed ‘The 1619 Project,’ Says Focus On Slavery Makes China Communist Party Happy

“Today, the very core of what it means to be an American, indeed the American way of life itself, is under attack. Instead of seeking to improve America, leading voices promulgate hatred of our founding principles,” Pompeo said in an address at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Founder Of Nigeria’s Gokada Found Dismembered In NYC Apartment, Ex-Assistant Arrested

A former personal assistant to slain tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh has been arrested by the NYPD for Saleh’s murder.

Breonna Taylor Lay Untouched For 20 Minutes After Being Shot: Records

A new report states Taylor was left to die without being treated and wasn’t moved for over 20 minutes.