Breonna Taylor Lay Untouched For 20 Minutes After Being Shot: Records

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

While many still demand the police officers who murdered Breonna Taylor be brought to justice, a report states she was left to die without treatment. Photo: Twitter

While activists, celebrities and citizens alike are still calling for the police officers who murdered Breonna Taylor to be brought to justice, a new report states Taylor was left to die without being treated and wasn’t moved for over 20 minutes.

After being struck five times after three officers fired over 20 bullets into her home while she was sleeping, Taylor was still alive, reported the Louisville Courier Journal.

Her boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was unjustly arrested by the officers, said Taylor was struggling to breathe for at least five minutes. Yet no one tried to help her, Walker said.

“(Police are) yelling like, ‘Come out, come out,’ and I’m on the phone with her (mom). I’m still yelling help because she’s over here coughing and, like, I’m just freaking out,” Walker told investigators.

While the Jefferson County Coroner Barbara Weakley-Jones disputed Walker’s claims, dispatch logs tell a different story. They state the emergency room technician (EMT), 26, lay where she fell in the hallway for over 20 minutes.

Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker, attorneys for Taylor’s family have modified the lawsuit to reflect the alleged negligence.

“Breonna, who was unarmed in her hallway, was struck by several rounds of gunfire. She was not killed immediately,” Aguiar and Baker wrote.”Rather, she lived for another five to six minutes before ultimately succumbing to her injuries on the floor of her home.”

The responding officers did treat one of their own, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who was shot by Walker in self-defense because they assumed the officers were intruders when they entered the home under a no-knock search warrant.

They also didn’t radio in about Taylor’s death until 30 minutes after they killed her, the Courier Journal reported. Weakley-Jones said due to the nature of Taylor’s injuries, she would have still succumbed to them even if officers tried to help her.

“If she had even been outside of an emergency room department at a hospital, and she got shot and sustained the same injury, they would not have been able to save her,” Weakley-Jones said. “… So there’s no way that even if they (police) ran to her and tried to give her aid, they can’t do anything because it’s all internal injuries that you can’t stop.”

Taylor’s injuries were also listed as none on the officer’s report.

