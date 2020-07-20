Former CIA Director And Secretary Of State Bashed ‘The 1619 Project,’ Says Focus On Slavery Makes China Communist Party Happy

Written by Ann Brown

Former CIA director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently bashed "The 1619 Project." He said its focus on slavery makes China Communist Party happy.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is upset about a lot of things these days — states who are removing Confederate statues, protesters fighting against racism, and on the top of his list is the New York Times’ examination of slavery, “The 1619 Project.”

“Today, the very core of what it means to be an American, indeed the American way of life itself, is under attack. Instead of seeking to improve America, leading voices promulgate hatred of our founding principles,” Pompeo said in an address at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, NBC News reports.

“Americans have not only unalienable rights, but also positive rights granted by governments, courts, and multilateral bodies. Many are worth defending in light of our founding; others aren’t,” Pompeo said.

He then criticized the Pulitzer Prize-winning.“The 1619 Project,” The Root reported.

The landmark “The 1619 Project” was launched in August 2019 on the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in the English colonies that would later become the United States. “The 1619 Project” “connected the centrality of slavery in history with an unflinching account of the brutal racism that endures in so many aspects of American life today…and it examines the legacy of slavery in America and how it shaped all aspects of society, from music and law to education and the arts, including the principles of our democracy itself,” The Wrap reported.

“The New York Times’1619 Project — so named for the year the first slaves were transported to America — wants you to believe our country was founded for human bondage. They want you to believe America’s institutions continue to reflect the country’s acceptance of slavery at our founding,” Pompeo said.

“They want you to believe Marxist ideology that America is only the oppressors and the oppressed. The Chinese Communist Party must be gleeful when they see the New York Times spout their ideology.”

Jordan Cohen, a spokesman for The Times told NBC News, “We disagree with Secretary Pompeo’s interpretation of The 1619 Project” and are “proud that it continues to spark a dialogue that allows us to reexamine our assumptions about the past.”

“I reject it, it’s a disturbed reading of America’s history, it is a slander of our great people, nothing could be further from the truth of our finding,” Pompeo said.

Oprah and Lionsgate are developing “The 1619 Project” for film and television. It’s a safe bet Pompeo won’t be watching.

The @NYTimes’s 1619 Project wants you to believe our country was founded for human bondage. What a dark vision of America’s birth. What a disturbed reading of history. What a slander on our great people. pic.twitter.com/s24rA3C3m8 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 16, 2020