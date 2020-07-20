Founder Of Nigeria’s Gokada Found Dismembered In NYC Apartment, Ex-Assistant Arrested

Written by Ann Brown

Tyrese Haspil, 21, is escorted out of the 7th precinct by NYPD detectives, Friday, July 17, 2020, in New York. Haspil faces a murder charge in the death of Fahim Saleh, 33-year-old tech entrepreneur who was found dismembered inside his luxury Manhattan condo.

A former personal assistant to slain tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh has been arrested by the NYPD for Saleh’s murder.

The 33-year-old businessman and founder of Nigeria’s successful Gokada app was found decapitated and dismembered in his luxury NYC apartment last week.

Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, was arraigned and remanded, faces second-degree murder and other charges, ABC News reported.

Saleh’s sister discovered her brother’s dismembered body, which had been placed in large plastic bags. An electric saw still plugged into the wall. Saleh’s head and limbs sorted into plastic bags, police told New York crime reporters, Reuters reported.

According to sources, Haspil possibly killed Saleh over a business dispute and the theft of tens of thousands of dollars. According to reports, Saleh discovered Haspil had stolen money from him and arranged a repayment plan, which Haspil failed to abide by.

Authorities also revealed that Saleh also received stab wounds to the neck and torso, multiple incise wounds to the arm, multiple wounds to the left hand, contusion to the left forehead, and two lesions on the back, ABC News reported.

Typically, Saleh used a key fob to select his floor in the elevator, and on the day of his death surveillance video shows a man wearing black and carrying a bag following him onto the elevator and acting like he selected a different floor. Yet, when the elevator arrived on Saleh’s floor, the man followed Saleh off, and possibly knocked him out with a taser.

The murderer used a power saw to dismember the body — “an act that was possibly interrupted when Saleh’s sister called up from the street, causing the suspect to flee down the fire stairs,” ABC News reported.

Detectives later recovered text messages between Saleh and Haspil in which Saleh accused the suspect of stealing the money. And, they tracked by his credit card, which paid for the electric saw used after the murder.

Gokada released the following statement about their CEO: “A leader, innovator and inspiration, Fahim’s passion for Nigeria and its youth was immeasurable. He believed that technology could transform lives and improve safety and efficiency. He built Gokada to act upon these beliefs.

Under Fahim’s leadership, Gokada has grown to become Nigeria’s leading fully integrated delivery and logistics company, with outstanding growth and profitability metrics. Gokada has been built with a strong and resilient workforce that has navigated and transitioned through challenges, while keeping to its core values.

Gokada is committed to the well being of all of its employees, and believe it is important to take this time to support members of the team, as they pull through a devastating loss.”

Haspil’s court date is August 17.

Saleh, 33, founded the Gokada motorbike hailing app. It had been wildly popular in Nigeria’s Lagos until state officials banned all motorcycle taxis in February. The company was funded by U.S and Gulf investment and venture capital funds and has one of the largest fleets of motorcycle hailing taxis in Nigeria, Reuters reported.

