Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

13 SHARES Share Tweet

Friday 07.17.2020

Charlamagne Tha God: Jewish People Showed Nick Cannon They Have The Power

Charlamagne Tha God has weighed in on ViacomCBS’ firing of Nick Cannon.

Nick Cannon Forced To Bow Down And Tap Dance With Apology To Keep Hollywood Checks Rolling In

“I feel ashamed,” Cannon wrote in a series of social media posts, CBS News reported.

Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Potential Overdose on Pills

Braxton, 43, is reportedly recovering in the hospital after being found unresponsive in a hotel room on July 15.

About 70% Of White Democrats Oppose Reparations In Multiple Polls

The outpouring of support for the Black Lives Matter movement and protests has not translated into support for reparations for Black Americans.

Hackers Convinced Twitter Employee To Help Them Hijack Accounts

The Twitter accounts of such high-profile people as presidential candidate Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, as well as those of Uber, and Apple were hacked on July 15 — and it turns out a Twitter employee might have helped the hackers.