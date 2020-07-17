Charlamagne Tha God: Jewish People Showed Nick Cannon They Have The Power

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Charlamagne Tha God weighed in on ViacomCBS’ firing of Nick Cannon, saying it shows Jewish people “have the power” and now he’s being called anti-Semitic.

Charlamagne Tha God has weighed in on ViacomCBS’ firing of Nick Cannon – and now he’s being called anti-Semitic. The radio personality and author said Cannon’s firing proved Jewish people “have the power,” reported the Jewish Journal.

“Listen, Nick is my guy. I hate it had to be him, but that’s what you can do when you have the power,” Charlamagne Tha God said on “The Breakfast Club” Wednesday. “And if there’s one thing Jewish people have showed us, it’s they have the power.

“I can’t wait until the day Black people are able to fire people for saying things about us that we deem racist. We can barely get cops fired for actually killing us,” he added.

After making the comments, Charlamagne’s remarks were condemned as anti-Semitic by several prominent Jewish people.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin

Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

“What happened with @NickCannon is a teachable moment — instead Charlamagne pushes a dangerous and age-old anti-Semitic trope by stating ‘Jews have the power,’ Nick Cannon held himself accountable; @cthagod needs to do the same,” tweeted Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

“It’s a common misconception that anti-Semitism is just a personal prejudice towards Jewish people. It’s not. It’s also a conspiracy theory about how the entire world works,” Jewish writer Yair Rosenberg tweeted.

“This also creates an agonizing catch-22 for Jews when confronted with anti-Semitism. If we say nothing, the hatred spreads unchecked,” Rosenberg continued in a follow-up tweet. ”If we say something, and it results in any consequences for the anti-Semite, the bigot just uses that as proof for their anti-Semitic worldview.”

Charlamagne has not responded to the backlash.

Notice the pattern of the while media deceptively twisting Black people's words to create a narrative….I discussed this tactic on my show last night



Charlamagne tha God: Jews ‘have the power,’ Blacks will ‘have that kind of power soon’ – https://t.co/Wp2eQk0xyq – @washtimes — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) July 16, 2020

Not a slur. Not an attack. Just a fact. They do have power. What he said about whites was just fine. — manitas (@bizcabruja) July 16, 2020