Nick Cannon Forced To Bow Down And Tap Dance With Apology To Keep Hollywood Checks Rolling In

Written by Ann Brown

73 SHARES Share Tweet

Nick Cannon was forced to bow down and tap dance with an apology for his comments to keep his Hollywood paychecks rolling in. Photo: Nick Cannon attends “The Masked Singer” FYC event at Westfield Century City on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Nick Cannon, who hosts multiple entertainment shows, has a lot on the line when it comes to his high-paying Hollywood career. So when he was recently called out for making anti-semitic remarks on his “Cannon’s Class” podcast, not only did he get dropped by ViacomCBS but his other gigs were in jeopardy as well. So, Cannon walked the walk and issued an apology.

“I feel ashamed,” Cannon wrote in a series of social media posts, CBS News reported.

“I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” Cannon wrote.

“They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from,” he continued. “The video of this interview has since been removed.”

“On my podcast I used words and referenced literature I assumed to be factual to uplift my community, but instead turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community,” Cannon said in his apology. “For this I am deeply sorry, but now together we can write a new chapter of healing.”

Cannon’s long-term deal with ViacomCBS included the popular sketch comedy series “Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘n Out.”

During his podcast interview with former Public Enemy member Professor Griff on the June 30 episode of his podcast, Cannon said Black people are the “true Hebrews” and talked about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories involving the Rothschild family.

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” Cannon said on the podcast. “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.”

Cannon has reportedly been meeting with Jewish leaders in light of the controversy, Variety reported.

“While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement. I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders, and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me. I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education — I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward,” Cannon said in his apology.

As far as his other jobs, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury hasn’t yet revealed whether its plans had changed regarding its new daytime talk show “Nick Cannon,” set to debut on Monday, Sept. 21, in more than 90 percent of U.S. local markets, Variety reported. Cannon is also a producer and appears in E!’s “Celebrity Call Center,” a new reality show that just launched And he continues to host a daily radio show for Meruelo Media’s KPWR-FM (Power 106), which is syndicated nationally.

On top of this, Cannon is also an executive producer on “Masked Singer,” and has been with the show as host since its launch in January 2019.

While some saw Cannon’s apology necessary in order to maintain his Hollywood status, others have been roasting him for backing down from his original comments.

Now it all seems to be getting to the father of three.

Late-night tweets from him yesterday have fans worried Cannon might be suicidal.

He tweeted: “I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth”

In another tweet, he posted cryptically: “Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!”

You gotta have thick skin to be on the internet and social media for real Nick Cannon might be in a bad place right now suicidal thoughts and some people are just ignorant to the fact — J.Wolfe (@J_Smooth686) July 17, 2020

What nick said on the video it was the truth why did he apologize for the truth that’s what I don’t get like the truth hurts it’s not like he was telling a lie. Like don’t ever apologize for telling the truth — KittyKat (@__kittykat__22) July 17, 2020