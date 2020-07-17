Tamar Braxton Rushed To Hospital After Potential Overdose on Pills

Written by Ann Brown

R&B singer and reality TV star Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital after potential overdose on pills. Reports say it was a possible suicide attempt. Tamar Braxton arrives at US Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood Style” Issue Event at The Emerson Theatre on Thursday, April 18, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Singer and reality TV star Tamar Braxton was been rushed to hospital after “possible overdose,” according to several news reports. Her family has asked for prayers.

Braxton, 43, is reportedly recovering in the hospital after being found unresponsive in a hotel room on July 15.

Braxton is being monitored around the clock as sources believe the overdose was an attempt to take her own life, NME reports. She is currently in stable condition, The New York Post reported.

She had been staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles with her partner David Adefeso, 49, according to The Blast. It was Adefeso who found Braxton unconscious and called 911.

LAPD confirmed to the outlet that a call had been made around 9:45 p.m. July 15, in regards to a “possible overdose” by a woman matching Braxton’s description.

A spokesperson for the Braxton family released the following statement: “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day – more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

Braxton has starred since 2011 on the popular reality show “Braxton Family Values” featuring her sisters before debuting her own show recently. Braxton is currently starring in the reality show “To Catch A Beautician” and has another show called “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” was set to premiere July 30 on We TV.

“Sources say Tamar’s condition is unclear at the moment. We’re told Tamar has been extremely emotional due to an ongoing contract dispute with We TV. The singer has been attempting to get out of her contract believing she has been screwed over for years,” The Blast reported.

This is not the first time observers were worried about Braxton’s mental health. In 2018, amid very public squabbles with her sisters (who include Grammy winner singer Toni Braxton), Tamar shaved her head.

“My family did get on me; it was a natural reaction with my sisters and girlfriends,” she told Page Six Style earlier this summer about the incident. “They were like, ‘Girl, what you are you going through? Are you all right? Do I need to come see you? Do you need some help? When was the last time you ate?’ I got all of that.”

Tamar has released four albums, most recently 2017’s “Bluebird of Happiness,” and co-hosted the Emmy-winning daytime talk show “The Real” for three years, ending with her high-profile firing in 2016, The New York Post reported. In 2019 she was the winner of the second season of CBS’s “Celebrity Big Brother.”

She and Adefeso do a live YouTube show called “Coupled & Quarantined” which was scheduled to air recently. Instead, a message was posted reading, “Hello Ya’ll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not covid) We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. so sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we’ll make it up to you next week,” The Daily Mail reported.

Nick Cannon is writing suicidal tweets and now reports are coming out that Tamar Braxton actually attempted suicide tonight 😔 2020 is too much and mental health is so important. — Wholesome (@TMN3218) July 17, 2020