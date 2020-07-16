Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Thursday 07.14.2020

Floyd Family Sues Minneapolis Officers Charged In His Death

The suit alleges that the officers violated Floyd’s rights when they restrained him and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism, and impunity to flourish in its police force, AP reported.

After “Cancellation” Attacks on Tamika Mallory, Marc Lamont Hill and Louis Farrakhan, Bari Weiss Resigns from New York Times

Weiss announced her resignation in a lengthy letter addressed to Times’ publisher A.G. Sulzberger posted to her personal website.

Moderna Says Its Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Produced ‘Robust’ Immune Response In All Patients

Biotechnology company Moderna says that its potential vaccine to prevent COVID-19 produced a “robust” immune response in all 45 patients in its early stage human trial. The announcement sparked a more than 16 percent jump in the firm’s shares.

Viola Davis Regrets ‘The Help’ Role, Feels Like She Betrayed Herself And Black People

“There’s no one who’s not entertained by The Help,” Davis said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “But there’s a part of me that feels like I betrayed myself, and my people, because I was in a movie that wasn’t ready to [tell the whole truth].”

Spurs Basketball Coach Goes Full Reparations In New Interview

In a recent interview with KTSA, legendary Spurs coach Gregg Popovich expressed his views on race relations, about American’s lack of worldly knowledge, and about reparations.