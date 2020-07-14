Best Stories Today

Avatar
Written by PK Krentsil

Tuesday 07.14.2020

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is QVT1GmgWAVdB7Pwk5LLKFWAOQvaxPWBtTdIc1Dtr9LN7snep9p7cDyFjR_bHGP0vzvDvo8uToH5D4cxsnHvdbYuf9V9aKTALfgUK0rJN1stDbX9pEEEzj8Dk5m62Dzqbss4A9D_zMhrysXPtl2dxXAjKlBS8KIUtfjU=s0-d-e1-ft

Technology Has Become Most Crowded Trade Ever, The ‘Longest Long Of All-Time,’ According To A BofA Survey

“Seventy-four percent of fund managers found U.S. technology and growth to be the most crowded trade, the highest level ever in BofA’s monthly survey,” CNBC reported.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is RS.png
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is IIf6AUibfsS1YTtu1v36K_aJffEQtMhoTqn0Bn5B-d9Sc0yu9UUd3QOh-hW8ZL62ecDz5yr4_5AtvpjTpuBCgG-T-NND5xbzF9QTh5IOdFEaILItdD304-Im3BQ_3w2AS9wQ5UexJKkXPYJs8WxJp6CQ-P3g5IdAg4k=s0-d-e1-ft

Animated TV Series ‘Young Love’ Picked Up By HBO Max, Based on Sony’s ‘Hair Love’

NFL player turned filmmaker Matthew Cherry is still winning off the field with his short film “Hair Love.”

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is RS.png
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is e6UR6ajhlwa7JxY2xGEgZr2Hcc7VTOdzEXL3nr49-J7B3xUbBDtC2nhX6M3Bva1L8sRtQW3xvlzKVloeO3YxJDK5iI7FIpnQNl8cyoBRqp0lGrIlAmFNll9HAZS3zK8H-d_qYehXrEedYC-fzGkD09kIxfhMw1BdVD8=s0-d-e1-ft

Top Economist El-Erian Warns: Financial Stress from Covid-19 Is Far From Over

Top economist Mohamed El-Erian has warned those who think financial stress from Covid-19 is coming to a close any time soon that they are sadly mistaken.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is RS.png
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is AQjoag2zAB4qNkPpiU6uX7Vqg93qIK-F6WAbx0vOmjxP0ouAFoyqKdftrzpF2rkwiVIO7lL-rSOeBEVqVY4hxAaVLjEZ5vumD4jCSmE1ToyjFT0MSh5qanfuoUkoaLAzHe8yznSZ-R5N8UfVVt0LHsPG_WBlv7YgA8Q=s0-d-e1-ft

Google Search Upgrades Make It Harder for Websites to Win Traffic | Bloomberg

Due to subtle tweaks over the years, Google search upgrades have made it harder for companies to drive traffic to their website, Bloomberg reported.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is RS.png
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is jKU0BOcVb8OlgMFjEr1AP7hfnuayV6erIOdlbPtOenamWkUyaFdML98Dl1r3xc4kQtjinMG0klBAFRmEWa3Onqdp80u_2ac1bkIA8sZQa-ggJh889Ff8G7Llni4Z2SwAxFOB9D9_6k6gLSN8g84lYjbKWADwyhDBAkQ=s0-d-e1-ft

Target, MTV Blocking Ads From News Mentioning ‘George Floyd’ and ‘Protests’

Target, MTV, and other advertisers have compiled “blocklists” and news publishers are arguing by doing so it punished media companies for covering important topics since they earn less money from content where ad-blocking is used.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is RS.png