Best Stories Today

Tuesday 07.14.2020

Technology Has Become Most Crowded Trade Ever, The ‘Longest Long Of All-Time,’ According To A BofA Survey

“Seventy-four percent of fund managers found U.S. technology and growth to be the most crowded trade, the highest level ever in BofA’s monthly survey,” CNBC reported.

Animated TV Series ‘Young Love’ Picked Up By HBO Max, Based on Sony’s ‘Hair Love’

NFL player turned filmmaker Matthew Cherry is still winning off the field with his short film “Hair Love.”

Top Economist El-Erian Warns: Financial Stress from Covid-19 Is Far From Over

Top economist Mohamed El-Erian has warned those who think financial stress from Covid-19 is coming to a close any time soon that they are sadly mistaken.

Google Search Upgrades Make It Harder for Websites to Win Traffic | Bloomberg

Due to subtle tweaks over the years, Google search upgrades have made it harder for companies to drive traffic to their website, Bloomberg reported.

Target, MTV Blocking Ads From News Mentioning ‘George Floyd’ and ‘Protests’

Target, MTV, and other advertisers have compiled “blocklists” and news publishers are arguing by doing so it punished media companies for covering important topics since they earn less money from content where ad-blocking is used.