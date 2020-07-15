Four Charged After Cold-Blooded Murder of Hip-Hop Artist Pop Smoke in Los Angeles

Written by Ann Brown

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Four people have finally been charged after the cold-blooded murder of hip-hop artist Pop Smoke in Los Angeles in Feburary. FILE PHOTO*** Rapper Pop Smoke Murdered In Home Invasion Robbery. MIAMI, FL – JANUARY 1: Pop Smoke performs at the Sean Combs New Year’s Eve Party on Star Island in Miami Beach in Miami, Florida on January 1, 2020. Credit: Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch /IPX

Brooklyn-born hip-hop artist Pop Smoke was on the verge of massive stardom. But on February 19, 2020, he was murdered in a Hollywood Hillis, California, home. Authorities say they have arrested those involved in the home invasion in which Pop Smoke was shot twice and died.

Authorities said four hooded men entered the home at about 4:30 AM on February 19; one of them wore a ski mask and carried a handgun. Two adults and two teenagers have now been charged with the murder, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, have been arrested, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

Additionally, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were also charged with murder and robbery in juvenile court, said, prosecutors. Their identities were withheld because of their age.

Los Angeles police arrested three adults and two teenagers in connection with the shooting and the LAPD initially identified a third adult suspect, Jaquan Murphy, but he has not been charged. Walker and Rodgers both face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged, CBS Los Angeles reported. Prosecutors have yet to decide whether to seek the death penalty.

i wanted pop smoke killers found and charged but with everything going on..they was so quick to give them the death penalty but the killers of breyonna taylor and george floyd (and more) didnt get that shit.. and yk pop smoke killers were black..it really be the privilege for me https://t.co/awkfADirXQ — ni🦋 (@niapesos) July 14, 2020