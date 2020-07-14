Ex-Trump Advisor Steve Bannon Claims Scientists From Wuhan Virus Lab Have ‘Defected’ To The West

Written by Ann Brown

65 SHARES Share Tweet

Ex-Trump advisor Steve Bannon claims scientists from the suspected Wuhan virus laboratory have “defected” to the West — and want to talk. Photo: Medical workers from Beijing walk near a park during a day off as the city of Wuhan slowly loosens up ahead of a lifting of the two month long lockdown in central China’s Hubei province on Sunday, April 5, 2020. The quarantine in the city which is the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak is to be formally lifted on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

If Trump’s friend and former official advisor Steve Bannon is to be believed, Chinese scientists from the Wuhan lab suspected as a potential source for covid-19 have “defected” and are working with U.S. intelligence agencies.

Trump’s former chief strategist and outspoken China opponent, told the Daily Mail that researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology are cooperating with the West to build a case that the virus did indeed spread from a lab leak, The New York Post reported. Bannon did not provide the Daily Mail with any evidence.

“They are not talking to the media yet, but there are people out of the Wuhan lab and other labs that have come to the West and are turning over evidence of the culpability of the Chinese Communist Party,” Bannon told the Daily Mail. “I think people are going to be shocked.”

Bannon also claimed the Chinese defectors were also speaking with agencies in Europe and the UK.

“People around these labs have been leaving China and Hong Kong since mid-February,” he went on. “[US intelligence] along with MI5 and MI6 are trying to build a very thorough legal case, which may take a long time. It’s not like James Bond.”

According to Bannon, “I know that certain defectors are working with the FBI here to try to knit together what happened.”

Bannon also said that the French government, which helped to build the institute, left behind monitoring systems after Beijing pushed them out of the project before it opened in 2017.

He told the Daily Mail: ‘The thing was built with French help, so don’t think that there aren’t some monitoring devices in there. I think what you are going to find out is that these guys were doing experiments which they weren’t fully authorized [for] or knew what they were doing and that somehow, either through an inadvertent mistake, or on a lab technician, one of these things got out. It’s not that hard for these viruses to get out. That is why these labs are so dangerous.”

Listen to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin | Episode 73: Jamarlin Martin Jamarlin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration.

“Bannon, who worked as a naval officer, investment banker and film producer before becoming chief executive officer of Trump’s presidential campaign, describes himself as an ‘ultra-hawk’ on China, arguing that Western countries should work together to bring down the ‘brutal, authoritarian’ regime,” The Daily Mail reported.

Bannon, 66, has been known for the outrageous. Last month Bannon and Guo Wengui, an exiled Chinese billionaire, flew propeller planes carrying anti-Communist Party messaging.