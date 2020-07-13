Warning From Italy: ‘Significant Proportion’ Of Covid+ Population Has Chronic Damage

Written by Dana Sanchez

The counter-argument to “If I get it, I get it”: A warning from Italy that a significant proportion of the covid+ population has chronic damage. A patient on oxygen speaks with her loved one as FDNY paramedics Elizabeth Bonilla, right, and Keith Kahara, left, prepare to load her into their ambulance, April 15, 2020, in the Bronx. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Even if you have a mild case of covid-19, the long-term effects are turning out to be worse than originally anticipated.

It’s not just a respiratory disease. It affects all the organs of the body, according to researchers and doctors in Northern Italy.

Former coronavirus patients in Lombardy, the hardest-hit area in Italy, have been identified with psychosis, insomnia, kidney disease, spinal infections, strokes, chronic tiredness and mobility issues, according to Sky News.

All age groups are vulnerable and some victims may never recover from the illness, doctors warn.

“At first, initially, we thought it was a bad flu, then we thought it was a bad flu with a very bad pneumonia,” said Dr. Roberto Cosentini, head of emergencies at Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, Italy. “Subsequently we discovered that it is a systemic illness with vessel damage in the whole body with renal involvement, cerebral involvement.

“We are seeing other acute manifestations of renal failure that require dialysis; or stroke, and then acute myocardial infarction, so a lot of complications or other manifestations of the virus,” Cosentini told Sky News. “And also now we see a significant proportion of the population with chronic damage from the virus.”

The virus is coming for more than just the lungs, according to Dr. Emanuela Catenacci, a neurosurgeon at Cremona Hospital who was co-opted to work on the intensive care wards during the worst of the outbreak.

“The virus is a systemic infection,” Catenacci told Sky News. “Some of our apparatus organs have the biggest manifestation, such as lungs as we know, but also brain, skin, and sometimes we have vasculitis, so it’s not (just) high respiratory or low respiratory infection, it’s not finished (at) that.”

The U.S. watched with horror in March and April as New York City area hospitals were overwhelmed with covid-19 cases. Before New York became the epicenter of the world, there was Italy, where reported covid cases outnumbered China‘s.

Florida, Texas and Arizona are the country’s latest epicenters after reporting record numbers of new infections for weeks in a row.

The U.S. is making headlines around the world for its partisan-inspired coronavirus leadership vacuum and unwillingness to take the virus seriously soon enough to save more lives.

Now hospital ICUs are close to being overwhelmed for covid-19 in states that aren’t even considered epicenters such as Utah, New York Times reported.

Italian doctors warn that people who think they’re invincible and don’t care about getting the disease (“If I get it, I get“) could be putting themselves at risk of life-changing illnesses if they ignore the rules to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Italian researchers identified serious neurological complications from covid-19 in 43 people age 16 to 85 including delirium, brain inflammation, stroke and nerve damage.

“Some of the patients had experienced no severe breathing problems at all, with the neurological disorder being the first and only sign that they had coronavirus,” Sky News reported.