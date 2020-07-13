Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

13 SHARES Share Tweet

Monday 07.13.2020

Black America Goes After Gillie Da Kid For Saying All Lives Matter

Rapper Gillie Da Kid thought it was a good idea to shout “all lives matter” in a video that surfaced on social media on July 9.

Remembering Charles Krauthammer, The Lonely Republican Who Supported Reparations In The ’90s

Krauthammer, who died in 2018, was a conservative Republican, political pundit and syndicated columnist. However, he defied the typical conservative anti-reparations stance regarding the debt America owes for its original sin of slavery.

Twitter Goes In On Chance The Rapper For Supporting Kanye’s Presidential Run

Everybody knows how much Chance The Rapper loves fellow artist and Chicagoan Kanye West, but Twitter cannot support his latest endorsement of him. Users on the platform are slamming the rapper for backing West’s presidential run.

Basketball Legend Bill Russell: Fans Yelled N-Word, ‘Go Back To Africa’ During Celtics Games

Russell, who has been called more than once the “smartest player ever to play the game of basketball,” recently detailed the racist behavior he was subjected to throughout his time in the game — even in his home court.

U.S. Defense Department Gives Police $Billions In Military-Grade Heat

U.S. police forces have been getting more militarized for decades, and military equipment now makes up a significant portion of the domestic homeland security market, estimated to be worth $20 billion-plus in goods and services, CNBC reported.