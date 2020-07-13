Twitter Goes In On Chance The Rapper For Supporting Kanye’s Presidential Run

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Everybody knows how much Chance The Rapper loves fellow artist and Chicagoan Kanye West, but Twitter cannot support his latest endorsement of him. Users on the platform are slamming the rapper for backing West’s presidential run.

In a series of tweets Monday morning, Chance expressed his belief West would make a good Commander-In-Chief. First, the artist and philanthropist retweeted a video tribute West posted in memory of his late mother Donda with the caption “And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh.”

And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh https://t.co/JgbGBmPQk5 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Even his most loyal fans immediately went in on him for promoting the idea. Author and CNN commentator Keith Boykin responded that Chance’s behavior would help Donald Trump win reelection.

“If you use your platform to encourage Black people to vote for Kanye West, who has no chance of being elected to office, you will simply help re-elect racist Donald Trump,” Boykin tweeted.

If you use your platform to encourage Black people to vote for Kanye West, who has no chance of being elected to office, you will simply help re-elect racist Donald Trump. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 13, 2020

User @AlmightPerkins responded, “Chance I love you but shut the fu*k up.” “That should of stayed in the drafts sis,” another user @leslieruthhdz wrote. Still another user responded “This why he peaked at Acid Rap.”

A lot of users thought Chance may have been kidding, but he continued to tweet his support, polling his followers on whether or not they only wanted a two-party system and asking them why they thought Biden was better. He even tweeted, “ima keep it real alota u niggas is racist.”

Are we pro two-party system? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Users again responded with criticism. “Oh my god you aren’t joking,” responded @floatinglemur. “We are against Kanye running for president,” @YioneUmami wrote. “Nah but we aren’t pro-letting celebrities take jobs they aren’t qualified for because we like their music,” added @TheyCallHimMax.

Some even told Chance it was “irresponsible” for him to use his platform the endorse West because he had a lot of impressionable followers.

“Dude stop. Kanye has no chance. All it’s going to do is take votes from the real candidate who had a chance to defeat trump. This is extremely irresponsible,” tweeted @TroMoney.

Emphasis on IRRESPONSIBLE — unMotivational Speaker (@s0cial_era) July 13, 2020

But Chance stayed true to his support of Kanye’s presidential bid despite all the critics.

“I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way,” Chance responded.

Anyways, it's been over a week since Kanye's "announcement". He hasn't filed anything with the FEC, he hasn't tried to get on the ballot in any state, he hasn't released any actual policy proposals.



He's not taking this seriously… so why are you? — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) July 13, 2020

In his second to last tweet as of publication time, Chance said he “didn’t plan on trending today” and used the attention as an opportunity to ask the City of Chicago to “denounce the assassination of Fred Hampton.”

Intentional or not, many of the “Rhythm + Flow” host’s followers are still trying to convince him regardless of his support, West doesn’t stand a chance.

See what we did there.

Let's be for real Chance. You know that you have $$$$ and no matter who is in office you will be ok because of that. The rest of us don't have that luxury. Our lives are literally on the line. I'm pro whatever saves our lives & Ye ain't it. — Lynn V (@lynnv378) July 13, 2020

didnt we already do this w chance once? 😕 pic.twitter.com/AFrSpGBt1F — tracy clayton aka CHUBBA BEEF (@brokeymcpoverty) July 13, 2020

Chance in 10 mins after political twitter starts cancelling him pic.twitter.com/mgaDE3D3aE — Isaac (@IsaacNoren) July 13, 2020

Ye: Trump is a good president, black people chose to be slaves

Chance:



Ye: I love my mom

Chance: DAMN SON GOTTA VOTE FOR THIS MF — emoji of a lemon (@crow___boy) July 13, 2020