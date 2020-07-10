Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

13 SHARES Share Tweet

Friday 07.10.2020

Crucial To The White House: Young Black Voters Say They Aren’t Enthusiastic About A Joe Biden Presidency

Presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden has a major problem. He has yet to engage the young Black vote.

Here’s Why HBCUs Are Making A Comeback As Serious Options For Elite Basketball Prospects

Many elite Black high school basketball players are including HBCUs as serious options on their interest lists in an effort to help their communities.

Merck CEO Ken Frazier Speaks On The Trade-Off Between Speed And Safety With A Covid-19 Vaccine

Governments, scientists and pharmaceutical companies all over the world are desperate for a COVID-19 vaccine that can save lives and restore ailing economies, and they want it sooner than later.

Kanye West Says That Jared Kushner Told Him, ‘We Don’t Have Black Leaders, We Just Have Hustlers’

Kanye West, who announced last week that he plans to run for president of the United States, granted Forbes an exclusive interview where he dropped a few lines about current topics.

Full Transcript: CEO of Axial Family Advisors Tunde Ogunlana On GHOGH Podcast Part 2

In episode 65 of the GHOGH podcast, Jamarlin Martin continues his talk with Tunde Ogunlana, the CEO of Axial Family Advisors, a wealth planning firm.