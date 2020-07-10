Merck CEO Ken Frazier Speaks On The Trade-Off Between Speed And Safety With A Covid-19 Vaccine

Written by Ann Brown

Merck CEO Ken Frazier speaks about the trade-off between speed and safety in developing a covid-19 vaccine: “The urgency of the situation will cause us to try and move quickly but never at the expense of safety,” he said. Photo: Merck CEO Kenneth C. Frazier participates in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York, Oct. 10, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Governments, scientists and pharmaceutical companies all over the world are desperate for a covid-19 vaccine that can save lives and restore ailing economies, and they want it sooner than later.

Pharmaceutical giant Merck is one of almost 150 pharmaceutical companies working on a vaccine. Merck CEO Ken Frazier wants you to know that a safe vaccine will not be available for a least a year.

Merck expects to go into human testing by the end of the year, Frazier said during a Bloomberg interview. “We know that the urgency of the situation will cause us to try and move quickly but never ever at the expense of human safety,” Frazier said.

Researchers are racing to develop more than 145 vaccines around the world that could potentially prevent covid-19 infections.

“More than 20 of them are already in human trials with the hope that something could be available to the general public by early 2021,” Fortune reported.

But no matter how fast they move, Frazier said, the FDA won’t even approve a vaccine for emergency use and there will still have to be six months of observations. “So the fastest it could be is a year from now,” Frazier stressed.

Frazier has consistently opposed rushing. Back in May, he said his company does not “accept the concept of a race. Our goal is to develop a vaccine that is safe.”

Regardless, some members of the public are skeptical and distrustful of a coronavirus vaccine.

“I’m not seeing an improvement in public trust,” said Michael Neidorff, CEO of Centene, a health insurance company reporting $75 billion in revenue last year, in a Fortune interview.

Why the lack of trust? The general public doesn’t seem to feel the process is transparent enough. “Trust isn’t going to come from the top down, especially in this political environment,” said Dr. Julie Gerberding, executive vice president and chief patent officer at Merck.

“The CEO of Merck said there is a trade-off between speed and safety with a vaccine. He’s not ‘anti-vaxx.’ Those who are concerned about this trade-off are not ANTI-VAXX. They are PRO-VAXX, just not this one, at this SPEED w/ an environment of DISTRUST of GOV”, tweeted Jamarlin Martin, founder of The Moguldom Nation.

The public should be educated about vaccines, according to health insurance CEO Neidorff. “People don’t understand the safety of vaccines. We’re going to need to work with physicians and locals to set examples.”

It’s important to launch grass-roots efforts as soon as possible to get ahead of any problems and begin explaining the importance of vaccinations, said Merck’s Gerberding.

Others, like top immunologist Dr. James Hildreth, doubt there will even be a vaccine for covid-19.

“You’d think after 39 years of being aware of HIV and studying it, we’d have a vaccine for that. But we don’t. That’s why I’m very cautious in telling people we will have a vaccine for covid-19,” said Hildreth, a Rhodes Scholar, in an April Wall Street Journal report.

