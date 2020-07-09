Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

13 SHARES Share Tweet

Thursday 07.09.2020

Nipsey Hussle-Inspired Buy Back The Block Organization Takes Off In LA, Focus On Homeownership, Financial Literacy

Inspired by the late Nipsey Hussle, Danny Carter co-founded Buy Back the Block LA, an organization that gives free education to residents of South Los Angeles on financial literacy and homeownership while also fighting gentrification.

Minister Louis Farrakhan: COVID-19 Is From God And I Asked Him To Make Florida The Epicenter

Minister Louis Farrakhan said his prayers have been answered. The Nation Of Islam (NOI) leader said he asked God to make Florida the epicenter of Covid-19 and today the state is just that.

Bozoma Saint John Is The New Chief Marketing Officer At Netflix With $7M Pay

The marketing guru is leaving renowned talent agency Endeavor to join the Netflix family as chief marketing officer.

Coinbase Cryptocurrency Exchange Plans For Stock Market Listing, Could Be A First For The U.S.

Coinbase, one of the best-known cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world, has started making plans for a stock market listing as soon as this year, which could make it the first major U.S. exchange to go public.

What Makes The Qur’an Different From Any Other Books?

This question originally appeared on Quora, the knowledge-sharing network where compelling questions are answered by people with unique insights. It is answered by Muhammad Rasheed and reposted here with his permission.