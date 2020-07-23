Full Transcript: Jamarlin Martin Discusses The Multi-Factor Rebellion And Sneaky Democrat Relationship With Police

Written by Dana Sanchez

In episode 73 of the GHOGH podcast, Jamarlin Martin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd. Flames rise from a store set on fire in Minneapolis, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Former VP Joe Biden campaigns in New Hampshire, Feb. 4, 2020. Mary Altaffer/AP Photo. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at her campaign launch for president, Jan. 27, 2019. Credit: Christopher Victorio/imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., at a campaign event, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

In episode 73 of the GHOGH podcast, Jamarlin Martin makes the case for why this is a multi-factor rebellion vs. just protests about George Floyd.

He discusses the Democratic Party’s sneaky relationship with the police in cities and states under Dem control, and why Joe Biden is a cop and the Steve Jobs of mass incarceration. He unpacks the idea that the political interest rate of Black America is high like a cash advance store because of a lack of good options.

This episode also shows how big shocks such as the rise of MAGA, covid-19 and the multi-factor rebellion speak to things weak and conflicted leaders can’t.

This is a full transcript of the conversation which has been lightly edited for clarity.

Jamarlin Martin: You’re listening to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin. We have a go hard or go home approach as we talk to the leading tech leaders, politicians and influencers. Let’s GHOGH! The title of this podcast is “The Multi-Factor Rebellion And The Sneaky Democrats”. I was in awe in terms of Minnesota taking off, the way they took off, how aggressive they were. I had never. I was in the L.A. riots in L.A. I was living in L.A. at the time, but the way Minnesota took off and then lit a fire, lit a spark across the United States. I was in awe. I mentioned last year that something has snapped in Black America. I don’t believe that this protest is about George Floyd specifically, in terms of the scale of the protest and the reason behind the protest. I think that there was a buildup of lingering issues that have not been resolved.

Jamarlin Martin: We saw some signals during the primary in terms of the Black voter not supporting Kamala Harris, the Black voter not supporting Cory Booker. To me, that signalled that there was something going on, something big going on in terms of the political thinking of Black America. To me, that was a volatility signal in terms of, if the people just don’t move with the Jay-Z or Kamala Harris or Cory Booker, the Obama model, Hey, they’re Black, they’re successful, let’s support them. But if the people are going from shallow political readers to having more depth and wanting to go down to another layer, that was going to shake things up in terms of you would start seeing some instability. And I actually predicted that in the next financial crisis, this was a year ago, that reparations was going to explode. That was my prediction. There’s like a gumbo of things happening. And from my perspective it’s beautiful.

Jamarlin Martin: What’s going on is beautiful because you have MAGA checking the Democratic Party establishment in terms of shocking them. Obama thought he was going to hand things over to Hillary. That wasn’t to be, so that’s the first shock. And then you have people, some negroes saying, “Oh my gosh, I can’t believe 53 percent of white women voted MAGA. Oh man. I thought things were a certain way with Obama.” You have the first shock with MAGA. Then you have covid-19 and then you have a financial crisis where people are going quarantine-crazy. People committing suicide. People are really feeling uneasy in terms of the conditions. And so in Minnesota, for example, in terms of how many factors probably came into play, you had over 80 percent of voters under 40 going for Bernie Sanders in Minnesota. A lot of those people out there protesting, I imagine, skewed towards Bernie Sanders. And so voters under 40 prefer Bernie Sanders, like 80 percent, but the establishment, including Barack Obama and some of the leaders of the Democratic Party, they colluded and of course wanted to stop that. They tell the people to just vote, but then they organize themselves and collude with each other to try to protect that center corporate power base in the Democratic Party. So, when these leaders in the Democratic Party, when they move, they may tell you to vote. But behind the scenes, they’re really consistently moving against voters who are under 40. So on one hand, they say, you know, we’re all about change. Let’s change, just vote. But on the other hand, when you dig in, in terms of how they’re moving and who they endorse, nine times out of 10, they’re going against voters under 40.

Jamarlin Martin: So they’re not really about change from my perspective. They say nice things, sounds good. But when you dig in, they really want to keep that kind of corporate 70-plus Congressman or Congresswoman and Senator, they want to keep that power base in place. They don’t want that to change too much. So really they’re trading against change when you really look at it. There’s all these things go going on, and that’s why I call it a multi-factor rebellion that this thing happened, of course, during a pandemic. It happened of course, after MAGA won the election, and it’s happening during a financial crisis where people, their pockets are hurting. Then there’s so much frustration with the Democratic Party. You just have so many different issues, things blew up, but the thing is, it’s good that things are blowing up, but your orientation of course needs to be for the people on the bottom, because essentially MAGA, the pandemic, the financial crisis, these shocks to America, big shocks, historic shocks, record shocks.

05:22 — Jamarlin Martin: These shocks that are happening in America. They’re speaking things into the surface, into the mainstream that our leaders or so-called leaders, they can’t say, they’re not structured to say. They have corporate deals. They have conflicts or they’re just cowardly or they don’t care. But essentially that these shocks covid-19, financial crisis, MAGA rising to power, they’re beaming and shouting things relevant to Black people and freedom and justice and equality for Blacks. They’re saying things that the leaders will not say. And so that vacuum that was created with this new wave of Black politics where it’s very corporatist, it’s very risk-averse, don’t say anything to shake anything up, let’s just get this money here and there at the top. These shocks are saying things that you want to be said real loud for the people who don’t have the lobbyists, don’t have the big relationships, don’t have the backing of the establishment Democratic Party. Well, these events are saying the things that need to be said for the people who don’t really have a voice, who are not moving with the elites in the establishment, particularly the negro establishment. This rebellion was just beautiful. I mean, you had issues here and there, but man, I was just in awe. And I know, people were putting in work and protesting all over America, but the way Minnesota took off, Minnesota quickly created the template for others to follow. Minnesota! I was just in awe.

Jamarlin Martin: Little things, I would say that bother me such as people getting mad at Antifa and why are the white folks blowing up the police station and this, and that. Guess what? Although the protests had millions of people out there across the various cities, the real kind of energy that’s going to really influence America and the rulers and the leaders and the corporations is not just “we shall overcome” peaceful protests. That’s not really, you’ve done that before. OK. It’s not about how many protesters come out. When you are Antifa, you want to invite some of these corporate types as your ally to the cookout. But Antifa is the one who’s out there blowing up the police station for you. They’re out there setting the property on fire, blowing stuff up and setting fires across America. You’re out there, some of you are out there, “They were supposed to be peaceful protests. It’s the white folks, Antifa doing all this damage.” You may not have the history or you may not have the understanding that you cannot appeal to America morally. If you could appeal to America morally, our condition would be drastically different. Meaning that that’s a dead wall. You can’t appeal to America with peaceful protest. However, if you’re able to make America feel and the establishment and corporations feel that their money is at stake, their stock market, their businesses, their property, their mansions. If you can make them think that, Hey, if we don’t make some changes, this whole thing can go up in smoke. What was going on was a negotiation. You’re going to have more leverage the harder the protest is.

Jamarlin Martin: And I know, some people they’re thinking on a micro scale, “Oh man, my local Target was messed up and I gotta shop there or the local Wendy’s was messed up. And man, how am I going to get a burger? Yhe local community in Atlanta, we can’t blow it up because Killer Mike and T.I. own half the West Side, that we can’t really do damage to our own community.” First off, what it looked like to me is most of the protesters were targeted, meaning that they’re going after the CNN headquarters, Wendy’s, Target, Walmart, police stations, that most likely 80 percent of the targets, the property was not Black-owned. First of all, the people were conscious, for the most part, in terms of how I read things as I was closely watching the developments.

10:09 — Jamarlin Martin: So, one, is that we have to think macro. And so a lot of people of course are going to be scared. Like in the plantation days, some people are going to be scared to go on a hunger strike and not eat the chitlins. Some people are going to be scared to leave the plantation. Some people are going to be scared to fight back against the slave owner or ride on the slave owners. There’s always going to be a segment of the population where their risk orientation is going to be drastically different than a stronger small group. But the stronger small group, most likely is who’s going to produce most of the gains. So when it’s time to get free and people are scared of the slave cutting necks off, cutting arms off, cutting legs off. If they’re scared of the slave to come back and shoot back and everybody gets free, the small pockets of people who are pushing the heat on the system, that’s where most of the distribution of the gains most likely are going, who should get credit. If Antifa is going to come and ride on the state, right on the corporation, ride on the property is going to freak America out. That’s a good thing. That’s not a bad thing.

Jamarlin Martin: Of course, there’s been a punk political psychology that has developed with this new Black ideology, and so you think that things are gonna change by looking cute. You think things are gonna change by getting a few more Black businesses or you’re going to just, incrementalize your way out of your condition. You’re not getting out of this situation by looking cute. OK? You’re not getting out of this condition with protest signs. I mean, you want to see the people out there. I think that’s good. That’s valuable, but you shouldn’t be thinking that you’re better than someone else who’s throwing a rock in the window of Target or blowing up a police station, that if you have any allies among white people, it’s going to be the people who are risking something for your cause. They’re risking prison. They could be risking their life, but you don’t have any allies if the people are not willing to risk something in your direction. And so, you may cry and say, “Where are the white folks at? They never show up.” Well, they showed up with rocks. They showed up with fires. Why don’t you embrace that? They’re ready to ride. I thought that that was beautiful in terms of different people coming out to ride on this system. You should be encouraged by people coming out, wanting to blow up the police station with the statement. How do you think this stuff is going to move? You think it’s going to move with Barack Obama or Kamala Harris, or some of these other leaders? How do you think this stuff is going to move? I think the multi-factor rebellion was beautiful. You want to see big events and shocks confirm what you already believe.

Jamarlin Martin: Ideally, you always want to be changing and growing in terms of your knowledge and information, but you want the covid-19 data, you want the rebellion, you want the rise of MAGA. These things shouldn’t come as a shock because if you’re studying what’s going on and you understand the various parties and you have some depth, these things would just confirm what you already know. And so for example, ADOS has been preaching reparations, and these events, of course, and the money printing and in terms of how fast American could print money when it needs it, this just confirms ADOS and the philosophy that they’ve developed or theme that they’ve developed around reparations in terms of their specific viewpoint, that the information that you’re seeing in the data and the facts and the current events are confirming what’s already believed, meaning that these events may push other people towards reparations, but they were already here in a sense, as an example. I think that this was a beautiful development and so one big takeaway from this, and this is another future volatility, a signal to me in terms of things are likely going to be unstable with this is that the multi-factor rebellion, it flushes out the big Democratic Party scheme for Black America and for the country. Because essentially how things have been working is, in most cases you need a prosecutor. You need a district attorney. You need somebody who’s involved. You need somebody who’s involved with putting Black people in jail. OK? You need somebody who’s tough on crime. OK.

15:19 — Jamarlin Martin: So Obama, he wasn’t a cop. He didn’t go through that funnel, but he had to pick Joe Biden, one of the toughest cops in the history, if not the toughest cop in the history of the Democratic Party, in terms of pro-prison, pro-police tough on crime, co-sponsor of the Clinton crime bill. Joe Biden is the cop. Meaning that, if you’re thinking at a macro system level, he’s one of the co-designers of the system. This is the Steve jobs of mass incarceration. He’s a co-enforcer, co-designer of the system. OK. So Obama had to select the cop. Kamala Harris, she knew. A lot of people know that that is a great place for a Black politician, particularly a Black woman, if you can pair that identity mix with tough on crime, putting people in jail, arresting parents whose kids are not going to school, that if you can put that stuff together, in terms of being pro-police and catering to the police unions, the powerful police unions, then that’s been a successful formula for the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party has been pro-police, has been pro-cop, pro-mass incarceration. When people want to debate and their feelings get hurt when you talk about facts and the history and the scam, I wouldn’t debate with other people because if the Democratic Party and some of these leaders are part of their personal identity, I don’t think you can get anywhere.

Jamarlin Martin: I think you need a starting place understanding in terms of what would be worth your time, is that the Democratic Party has been a co-conspirator, co-sponsor, co-designer co-enforcer of anti-Black systems. OK. The anti-Black system in America, the Democratic Party is the co-founder, is the co-designer, the co-chief marketing officer. And so you see this in the VP options that Joe Biden has. Kamala Harris, a cop, Val Demings, a sheriff, cop, Joe Biden is a cop himself. And I believe the governor of Michigan was a former prosecutor. The Democratic Party has been in bed with the cops. Although some of you vote like it’s a new Popeye’s Chicken sandwich coming out for the Democratic Party, or there’s a Million Man March, that I attended in 1995, catching a bus from L.A. That you vote for the Democratic Party in fanatical numbers, cult-like numbers.

Jamarlin Martin: But the thing is at the end of the day, although you vote like that, if you’re going to vote anyway for the Democratic Party, then they can side with the cops against you. So you don’t have anywhere to run. They can say, “Look how bad MAGA is. You don’t got nowhere to go, n***a. You don’t have anywhere to run. Where are you going to go? We know you’re going to vote Democrat.” Like when a pawn shop opens up on the corner in the hood, they know that you can’t go to a bank to cash your check. There may be some type of barrier. And so they’re going to look to step in and charge you a high interest rate and exploit our condition. That’s how the Democratic Party works too. So if they can see an inefficiency where you don’t have anywhere to run, meaning that MAGA is perceived to be so bad, they can charge you a high political interest rate. They can go with the cops, they can go with the prisons, they can neglect. They can do a lot of things that they wouldn’t not able to do with, for example, an AIPAC. That AIPAC voter may switch over to the Republican party, but the AIPAC is also influencing how the party’s running in a way that you’re not. The multi-factor rebellion, it brings to the surface, the scam. And that’s why the Democrats have been operating a big scam, like they’re not a co-conspirator against you. You could have a Democratic Party mayor, Democratic Party governor, Democratic Party city council, Democratic Party sheriff, Democratic Party congressmen, Democratic Party senators. In the big cities where most of the abuses and the murder is occurring. This is under Democratic Party control. So the accountability energy has never really been applied to the Democratic Party.

20:19 — Jamarlin Martin: It’s in Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and the Democratic Party’s interests, and Barack Obama to point the finger at the systemic issues at MAGA. So, point the fingers at MAGA, because if you point the finger where it needs to go in terms of accountability for the people that you give your votes to, if you hold those people accountable and you asked them questions about why are they cappin for the police so much? Why are they cappin for the prison so much? Why are they under the leadership of the police unions? Why do the police unions have so much power in these Democratic Party cities and states. If you turn the attention to them, then they would have to take more risk with the white democrat and conservatives in the Democratic Party and the centrists. That would make their job tougher. If you audit the democrats and what they’re doing with policing. So the scam is up. The scam in terms of the incestuous relationship between the elites and rulers of the Democratic Party and the police unions in the mass incarceration state, the scam is being brought to the surface.

Jamarlin Martin: And so America, the politics of America, as people find out some of these scams and how the system has worked, this will produce more instability because in the past, America has gotten over. Meaning that people are focused on something else. They’re not looking at the details, but over time, more of the scam and how the system works becomes revealed. And this produces a lot of volatility or instability. Most likely, the course that America is on is you’re going to see a lot of volatility, instability, at least over the next 10 years, because different groups of people are recognizing the scaminess of the political system in terms of how it works. They’re throwing it up. The Democrats are throwing it up. MAGA is throwing it up in their own way. That the people are going to continuously throw up various parts of the American political scam as they become more educated of how the system works. They’re not going to like it. They thought it was a lot better than it was but it’s rotten at its core.

Jamarlin Martin: The way Minnesota took off and sparked, taken off in other cities, helped bust up the scam in a way that no leader, no rapper, no celebrity, no scholar, no academic, no one could bust up the scam like the people busted up to scam in the streets. So the streets are going to be more powerful because you can’t control it. You can’t come in and cut Jay-Z a check. You can’t come in and make a deal with Barack Obama. You can’t come in and make a deal with a celebrity rapper or somebody to calm things down, to pacify the people. You want a position where the state that includes corporations who control the politics, highly influence the politics, own a lot of the politics, that if the state believes that they cannot control Black America, then value has to be distributed down to the people because there needs to be a state response to how risky you’ve become.

Jamarlin Martin: I never really get in debates online on Twitter. Some Black tech types popped into my comments section when I posted something of Jay-Z and the image was the killer cop, his knee was on George Floyd. I showed a photo of the murder scene, and I think the message was something like, “When Jay-Z said to stop kneeling, he wasn’t talking to me”. And so what I was trying to communicate with that image was the severity of the deal that Jay-Z brokered with Jay-Z, where the financial numbers have never been revealed. They’d been kept secret with Roc Nation and the NFL. And so of course, I thought that this wasn’t just some simple deal. I did a podcast on it because I thought that the influence and the moral authority of a guy like Jay-Z in terms of how America looks up to him, like a hero, like Barack Obama. If he does a deal with the NFL and jumps over Kaepernick or in many people’s eyes, jumps over the movement to get the check, if he negotiates himself into some type of pacification deal where he helps the NFL’s problems go away, if he’s doing that, that could have massive implications for the people on the streets.

25:45 — Jamarlin Martin: In real time, I thought this was a big deal. I didn’t think that this was just some celebrity making a deal and, nothing to it. Everybody does business, but this was a policy move in terms of, if the world’s attention is on Kaepernick and Kaepernick is trying to keep the light on the police brutality, the police murder. If he’s making it a national discussion, it’s like a Black Al-Jazeera in terms of, that controversy just constantly going on TV every week, it’s keeping the problem into the mainstream. Kaepernick, don’t just think about him or Jay-Z. Don’t just think about the personalities. But the net result is that this issue is perpetually beamed into the mainstream of America. It’s keeping the light on that, people are not just gonna forget about it. You’re dealing with the state’s money. You’re dealing with the state’s sport. In terms of the relationship between the NFL, corporate America, the media companies, ESPN, you’re dealing with this, you’re increasing volatility with the state, you’re making the state uncomfortable with Kaepernick getting other players involved in terms of a protest.

Jamarlin Martin: And so after the rebellion started, a report came out that the Pentagon requested a study or another agency requested a study from the Pentagon about a rebellion where people were frustrated with the system. The government, you’ve got to understand that J. Edgar Hoover was really smart. He knew that based on the history of America, that you really have to watch Black America because of the nature of how we came over to the United States, because of the history, the Black population could blow up, a really big problem for the rulers of America. And so they want you to keep the temperature at a certain level. OK. They have to keep the temperature at a certain level. If the level goes to extremes and you’re out there tearing up cities all across the United States, because you can’t eat a sandwich, or you’re getting killed by the police, or you can’t get a job or you’re just tired of everything and you want reparations, the government needs to keep that temperature. They have already prescribed a temperature in terms of how they have to keep it.

Jamarlin Martin: And so when you see your celebrities in a pacification lane, in terms of exchanging some type of money for calming things down, I would put Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Al Sharpton in that box, meaning that they have worked over the years in various capacities, where they are going to calm Black America down, calm the criticism down, and there may be money or future commercial value exchanged to keep the temperature at a certain level. Meaning that they’re not going to crank it up. OK. They need the corporate state level. The level that the state’s comfortable with and the rulers they need it at a certain level. And the state is going to have operatives and agents and informants that play a role, including rappers and hip hop artists. They’re going to have people out there in the Black community that’s looking to pacify. We need our eyes wide open. There are people studying where this stuff is going right now, OK. This historic event and where things are moving, there’s people studying this stuff. And they’re looking at who are we going to work with to calm the people down? Now they know about the Democratic Party scam with the police. Now, they’re not moving with Black leaders. Used to be, Oh, it’s a Black Democrat, a Black man, a Black woman, Oh boy. People would start crip walking and line up and support the brother or sister who’s running.

30:21 — Jamarlin Martin: A lot of the young people, they’re not thinking like that. They’re not thinking like that. They’re thinking of specific policies for Black America. Substance. Keep the kente cloth symbolism, keep the Black VP, keep the Black person on the Supreme Court, keep any symbols and symbolic gestures. You can keep them. Let’s just talk about reparations. Let’s talk about going to the root of the problem. We can do all the symbolism and stuff, all that little stuff, the institutionalization of a new holiday. Let’s put that to the side and really what I want you to do is come to Watts, come to the South Side of Chicago, come to Compton, come to Baltimore, bring all the Democrats, and let’s sit down and talk about going to the root of these problems and reparations and creating a path on how to get there. The scam is up. Whenever you see the Democratic Party offering things, symbolic things, you have to understand that they’re very sneaky. If the system is as bad as you say it is, and many of you know it is, how do you think they’re going to play things like you wanting to see yourself. You’re desperate to see Black. You think that they are going to negotiate with you where they are sincere or do you think they’re going to abuse that desperation and exploit it? There’s been so much symbolism over the years. I humbly say that we have to pull back and say, Hey, we can do all the symbolic stuff and Black face here and kente cloth there. And you know, you’re going to Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles at the campaign season, all that stuff, go ahead and do that stuff if that’s what you want to do, but we’re not being taken and scammed anymore.

Jamarlin Martin: We know you’re real sneaky in terms of colluding with the cops, colluding with the police state, colluding with the mass incarceration state. We know to be an influential and successful Democrat, you’ve had to go through the anti-Black police, mass incarceration system gateway. We know that you’ve been sneaky with this politics because we know you control the areas where the most police abuse is, the cities and the states. So I want to go back to my point in terms of the international image of America being currency for Black America. There was a scholar. Her name is Mary Dudziak. She studied the civil rights movement, and she put out a book about the civil rights movement out of Princeton University Press. In 2000, her book was called “Cold War Civil Rights: Race and the Image of American Democracy”. What she found in this book was that the way Dr. King and the civil rights movement and Malcolm X and the Nation of Islam and various organizations, the way the civil rights movement was developing and the way it was broadcasted in international media, that this really impaired America’s foreign policy position, particularly against Russia. She makes the argument that one of the things that really moved the needle for civil rights legislation was that on one hand, America needs to be able to be judge and jury and police the world to control. OK. It needs some type of perceived moral authority, but when you have the dog’s biting on Black students and Black people, and you have this stuff beamed all over the world, it could impair America’s ability to transact it’s foreign policy with the world in terms of how it wants to move. And so if the people across America are so frustrated and so much in pain that they’re lighting fires across the United States, that’s telling the world that America’s moral authority is gone.

35:14 — Jamarlin Martin: America, when you look at how Trump is running his affairs, and you look at this multi-factor rebellion, that’s telling you that America’s foreign policy is now compromised. The streets have compromised America’s foreign policy. When you beam out a historic rebellion, there’s images of fighting with the police, blowing up police precincts, hundreds of thousands of people breaking out, people from all walks of life out there marching against the state, the police state, that’s saying that now you are pushing some very sensitive buttons. You’re pushing some very sensitive buttons. Essentially when you start pushing the buttons of foreign policy and potentially messing with the money, the mansions, the businesses, you start messing around with the stock market, where people are less confident in terms of having a rebellion in the middle of a financial crisis and a pandemic. People could be spooked. Investors could be spooked. You’re touching some very sensitive areas in terms of how America handles its affairs. I wanted to cover that.

Jamarlin Martin: And then also, back to the rebellion, and some little things, maybe they’re not little things. It was strange that the Minnesota governor, he did a press conference and he said, I was just on the phone with Jay-Z. And he said, he acted like he really wanted people to know that he was talking to Jay-Z, as he was trying to quiet and kill the protests as he was trying to calm the people down. The Minnesota governor said he’s been on the phone with Jay-Z. And I think about a Wall Street Journal article where Obama was getting a lot of criticism in terms of doing something for Black America. And he hired Al Sharpton. The Wall Street Journal reported that two people close to Obama, they were saying that when he used to mention Sharpton’s name, he really wanted to let Black people know that he was talking to Sharpton. Obama used Sharpton as a weapon to calm down Black criticism. You’ve got Cornel West out there, you’ve got Maxine Waters, you’ve got people saying, “Hey, we rode for you at election time. And we had a lot betting on you. We want a little something, we want more attention.” And of course, Obama said stop complaining. And of course he hired Al Sharpton as part of his pacification strategy. And so you have to consider when your leaders are talking to the state in real time during a rebellion, you should have some questions.

Jamarlin Martin: Why are they talking to this person? What is being said and is that leader being positioned to influence your politics? And going back to these Black tech types, entrepreneurs who jumped into my Twitter comments and they didn’t like the image I posted of Jay-Z. The first thing I was thinking about is, first, I’ve tweeted like 10,000 times. Are you saying that the only time you’re going to engage in some type of debate or commentary during a pandemic and a rebellion is to defend who you call “Hova”. Is that how sick you are? That all the information and commentary that I share during a pandemic, a financial crisis and a rebellion, the only time you can say something is to defend “Hova”. So if someone was working with the federal government, that’s mission accomplished because you have people out there who are loyal to political prophets. If the state was ever to compromise the political prophet, he could compromise the masses, or they could compromise the masses. So when these people get involved with these political cults and they start following these personalities, it’s real dangerous to the freedom and justice of Black America because the state has a big wallet. The state can offer a lot of things. If you’re believing in these political prophets or celebrities, the way to get to Black people is to get to the leader. Unless Black people start moving on principles, on agendas, on a set of policy items, on reparations, and there is no leader. You can go ahead and pay the leader off. You can go work with the leader. You can go help the leader do a corporate deal or get into a big deal that they were looking to do, but that’s not going to impact how the people on the street and the masses move politically.

40:49 — Jamarlin Martin: If you could separate the political or celebrity cult leader and their little followers who believe anything and they’re really niave. So-and-so wouldn’t ever do that. So-and-so would never cut a deal. So-and-so really has the heart of the people. They think in very shallow terms about these critical issues, relevant to Black America, freedom and justice and equality. If we know that people are imperfect and people are flawed, and we know that we live in a very corrupt system, you can’t put it past the state and some of these leaders from cutting a deal against our people, the best interests of our people. It was very weird, I’m like, man, you’re in the middle of a financial crisis, a pandemic, and you’re out here. It was two guys, two brothers, and they were defending who they call “Hova”, grown men calling Jay-Z, “Hova”. And so that tells me you’re in some type of cult religion. When we’re talking about freedom and justice and equality, we’re not getting into all this cult worship and all this other stuff. If someone is in partnership with the state and the people are riding against the state, anybody who’s on that other side, they’re liable to get hit with some heat.

Jamarlin Martin: If the NFL is at war or there’s some type of government activity that’s involved with the NFL in terms of silencing Kaepernick and trying to kill the protests, that if a Black person goes to that side, or you could say, they go over to the Confederacy. The Confederacy has a check. There’s an issue that we’re working out and the Confederacy is offering dollars and your favorite rapper or politician, they go make a compromise or deal with the Confederacy. And that means you’ve got to go too. That means that’s OK. We’re not going to get to the next level with this type of cult worship in this day and hour, I’ll be very, very careful with leaders who are going to come out. Some people who may surprise you, if they’re bringing pacification energy, don’t go so hard on the police. Don’t do this. You gotta be pragmatic. Why don’t you wait for reparations? Stop talking reparations. If you start to see that energy out there with the celebrity elite Black political crowd, you need to be very, very careful and mindful that the government’s budget to pacify Black America has gone up. You have raised the stakes with this multi-factor rebellion.

Jamarlin Martin: You don’t want to be loyal to leaders. You want to be loyal to the truth. You want to be loyal to freedom and justice and equality. You want to be loyal to the streets. You want to be loyal to Black America. Get out of the Peter Pan syndrome of acting like a kid or a child and hanging from the nuts of these celebrities and political leaders. There’s a reason why corporations are comfortable with them. OK? There’s a reason for that. But the rebellion is showing you that you need to make America uncomfortable. So, if their energy is to make America comfortable and to not say too much, and you see the streets, they say a lot and take off, and then you see stuff start moving where the police union contracts are being challenged. And in some cases canceled, where the police budgets are being cut now. If the energy is producing this type of result, that’s telling you, you need to go into an uncomfortable direction. If the state is comfortable with the politics, it’s not for Black America, the history does not support that. The history supports, when we’re sick and tired and we crank it up and we’re ready to take off then, and only then, can there be movement, the possibility of movement. Be very mindful of the pacification energy that’s coming. And it usually comes with checks, people taking checks.

45:27 — Jamarlin Martin: One unfortunate thing from the beautiful rebellion, I don’t want to take away from all the positive aspects, but one thing, this is the nature of a corrupt system, when the corporations are allocating billions towards racial justice and hiring and investing and they’re doing all these things, that the value that the streets produce, the people who are going to speak up and the people who are going to risk going to jail or risk being shot by the police, the value that comes from this activity, the fires blowing up the police station, any value from the state is not going to be efficiently distributed towards the people. A lot of the money that corporations are dropping down, a lot of the policies that they’re dropping down, there’s going to be a select few people, Black people who benefit. People who are already making six figures or more. And so the streets put in the work. But the people who benefit the most from the street activity are the people who are not going to take any risk. These are people who are risk averse. These are people who are not willing to put in the work. These are people who are not willing to lose a check based on principle and freedom, justice, and equality. These are people who are not going to be telling the truth like it should be told. They have to not shake things up, to keep their position in America.

Jamarlin Martin: But the value from the multi-factor rebellion sparked by George Floyd, if things were efficient and just, the value, the billions would be going to the bottom, but the billions that is going to be raining down, or some people may call them George Floyd bags, the billions will be pushed to the top. There’ll be more deals for the people who are unwilling to speak up, who are not going to put skin in the game, who are not going to take off. They are going to get a lot of the monetary value that comes down from corporate America and possibly the state. That’s just the nature of the beast in terms of the system we live in. But the big scheme of things is that a statement was made. Reparations, as I predicted a year ago, that reparations would blow up during the next financial crisis in America. And it’s doing just that.

48:10 — Jamarlin Martin: The big picture is that we’re getting closer to the truth. We want the truth to rise to the surface. It’s painful, it’s uncomfortable. You’re going to lose some friends. You may lose some family members, but the truth has to rise to the surface, that going back to how politics and the political ideology has been moving the last 20 years where the corporatists, the corporate America is controlling the politics by validating certain people. The state is controlling the Black politics. Once that is loosened and it goes in a direction of the streets, goes in the direction of the people, there’s reasons to be optimistic, that things are going to be moving. More of the scams are going to be moving to the surface. You want that truth rising to the surface. It’s going to make people uncomfortable. It’s going to make people scared. It’s going to make people back away from you if you’re talking the truth, that’s in the best interest of the bottom, that is going to shake things up. But this volatility is good because we can’t go back to the paradigm that seems to be going out. One paradigm, one political regime is going out and another one is coming in and that’s beautiful. Let’s GHOGH!

Jamarlin Martin: You’re listening to GHOGH with Jamarlin Martin. We have a go hard or go home approach as we talk to the leading tech leaders, politicians and influencers. Let’s GHOGH! The U.S. government is thinking, if Elijah goes and he can go any day now because his health is declining, we’ve got to think about the possibility of Malcolm X. So if we don’t like Elijah’s voice and the truth that he’s speaking in waking Black people up, if we don’t like that, Malcolm X is younger, Malcolm X was willing to take more risks. Malcolm X wanted to shoot back. Malcolm X wanted to crank things up in the Nation of Islam. He thought the Nation of Islam was moving too slow. He thought the Nation of Islam should be playing an inside and outside game, that the Nation of Islam should be building a nation at the same time of working with Dr. King and some people in the civil rights movement. He started to think about really agitating the equilibrium in America where you’re starting to mess with the economy. You’re starting to mess with the peace and the social fabric.

Jamarlin Martin: Malcolm X wanted to crank things up in America. And so when they considered that Elijah Muhammad could die and Malcolm X could run the Nation, they had to move against him in terms of their mind, in terms of how they think, because if Malcolm takes over the Nation, you could have seen more aggressive action in America where, Elijah stayed away from violence. He didn’t preach violence. Malcolm X preached violence, he wanted to shoot back. The J. Edgar Hoover energy of that day had to separate Malcolm and Elijah because the Malcolm voice in their mind was more disruptive of the political order. So you got to take him out. Elijah had a more conservative position and Malcolm X had the position where you would want to neutralize that. OK. Because that’s a threat to the social or that’s a threat to the political order. That could be more disruptive. We have riots going on everywhere and Black people taking up arms, now you’re going to deal with the economy in the image of America.

02:23 — Jamarlin Martin: So Malcolm was a big threat who was neutralized by the U.S. government. Marcus Garvey. So there were three agents working against Marcus Garvey. One FBI agent was Emmett Scott. Scott posed as a reporter who attended Garvey’s UNIA meetings and conventions. He also interviewed Garvey. So Garvey’s out here doing interviews and he didn’t know at the time, obviously he doesn’t know, just like the Nation of Islam didn’t know, how much attention, how many resources was put on them. They knew that the government had sent in spies and different things, but they didn’t know the depth of it. They didn’t know the complexity and the sophistication of what the FBI was doing. But in Garvey’s case, he’s doing interviews and he doesn’t know that the FBI has sent in this reporter to spy on him.

Jamarlin Martin: Walter H. Loving. Major Walter H. Loving was a retired army officer and a member of the military intelligence division who sent Black informants to UNIA meetings. He was assisting with intensive surveillance of the Black press overall. Herbert Simian Bolan was a Jamaican businessmen in Harlem who befriended Garvey and was really a Bureau informant. He began giving them harmful information such as accusations that Garvey’s movement was anti-white. James Wormley Jones, a World War I veteran Black police officer and first Black FBI special agent also went undercover to take Garvey down. His information was the nail in the coffin. J. Edgar Hoover needed to arrest Garvey. Jones reported the Garvey’s Black Star Line was in financial straits, but the UNIA was continuing to promote stock in the company. He also said that they would continue to sell stock and Hoover and his team deemed the sales fraudulent.

Jamarlin Martin: The government, in that day, partnered with Black folks. So if we see that the government is still partnering with people in 2020, they’re still partnering with people. OK. So if they’re still partnering with people, we’re not going to get all paranoid and start making accusations but we have to realize that the government is most likely partnering with some of these leaders. And the objectives are similar as the government partnering with people who could take down Marcus Garvey, people who could take down Malcolm X, people who could take down Stokely Carmichael, people who could take down Fred Hampton. An agent William O’Neal gave the FBI the floor plan to Fred Hampton’s apartment and so, with this merger between corporations and politics where it’s won, meaning that big money controls the politics. You can say that there’s a merger where these forces, they desire certain things. OK. And they’re looking for agents to accomplish these things. They’re looking for agents to take the mind of Black America and water it down, water down the politics where you’re just so beaten up and you don’t have any political self esteem and you’ll just take anything they give you.

05:49 — Jamarlin Martin: Thurgood Marshall, what was the J. Edgar Hoover energy in his day? Thurgood Marshall was an informant for the FBI. That information is readily available online. They have the files out, but Thurgood Marshall was an FBI informant and so he would report back to the government about what’s going on in the community and what’s going on with civil rights leaders. And he would just report back. He was an agent. Thurgood Marshall was on the Supreme Court. Thurgood Marshall. The law school of Howard is named after Thurgood Marshall. You see this trading, and it didn’t go away when J. Edgar Hoover died. It didn’t go away when COINTELPRO supposedly folded. This trading, where you look up to the leader or the celebrity. Thurgood Marshall, oh he’s Black. They put them on the Supreme Court. Man, we need Black people like that. But in order to get to that level, Thurgood Marshall had to spy against the civil rights movement.

Jamarlin Martin: He had to spy and give names to Black America. And we don’t know the implications of these secret trades that they’re doing. And so we cannot be simplistic in terms of we gotta be loyal, we gotta be unified. We can’t be unified with J. Edgar Hoover energy. We can’t be unified with rat psychology. If the people who are successful, if they’re making trades that are against certain principles that we have adopted as a people, we cannot go with them. They got to go on their own. I don’t care if they got a billion, if they got $10 billion, I don’t care how many awards they won. I don’t care if the masses of the people who are following them, OK, the stuff has to line up where it’s in the best interest of Black people.

07:42 — Jamarlin Martin: We have to come out of personality worship, idol worship. OK. These people are with flaws and a lot of these people are willing to cut that deal against you. I know it may hurt your idol worship or you want a hero. I grew up with brothers who didn’t have a father figure and some of them took Jay-Z as their father. The way they would talk about Jay-Z or some people took Kanye West as a father where in some cases, these rappers have replaced the father figure, that void out there. They’re not going to church. They’re not going to the mosque. They’re not going to any Black consciousness centers or anything like that. So without the Black father, without the church, without the mosque, without the Black cultural centers that there’s a void there. And so they take the rapper who’s successful and they want to be successful. They take them as a father figure.

Jamarlin Martin: But how you could hook Black America is if people are worshiping these people out here and they have J. Edgar Hoover energy, it’s going to destroy us politically like J. Edgar Hoover did. It’s the same thing. The same trades. Money is right there. Spying is right there. Doing stuff to water the people down. That’s all still there in 2020. How does this training work today? Let’s look at Barack Obama. My view is that he made a lot of deals with the billionaires in Silicon Valley. The Zuckerbergs, the John Doerrs, the venture capitalist who’s now on the Obama Foundation board. He chose his corporate sponsor out of Silicon Valley. His sponsorship, Intel, helping him win the election, helping them get reelected in terms of money coming in, donors. He made a trade for that and there’s a second trade I believe, where he’s thinking about his activities after the White House. When he leaves, he’s thinking about, Hey, I can leave the White House and develop a media empire. I’ll just hand this thing off to Hillary and I’m probably going to be able to get $300 million or be worth $500 million once I leverage all my connections and the billionaire people out of Silicon Valley I’ve befriended or some of the investment bankers like Robert Wolf, a major figure in the Democratic Party who used to golf a lot with Barack Obama, a big wall street figure.

10:26 — Jamarlin Martin: So I believe there were two trades that Barack Obama made. So, one is I got to partner with the Zuckerbergs and the Silicon Valley, billionaires over here. In exchange for that, I’m not going to regulate Google and Facebook. I’m just going to allow them to run wild. It’s going to help the stock market and fewer regulations typically helps the economy in the short term, short to medium term. I’m going to partner with Silicon Valley. That trade moved against him because I believe a part of that, this is not the subject of this episode, but that trading that he was doing at the very top with elites, that is one factor of why Hillary lost, that people are tired of this trading. One report has up to 80 percent of Americans are tired of widespread corruption, where companies could hire lobbyists and develop these relationships in exchange for lower regulations.

Jamarlin Martin: So there’s no real policing. There’s policing for us in the streets. You could have 30 police on a corner, but in terms of corporate America, Obama said to the police, hands off of these giant companies buying other companies doing whatever they want. Essentially privacy, consumer privacy, censorship, the Obama administration was hands off because they’re in the bed with the Google, Facebooks and the venture capitalists. They have made their trades. Obama made another trade. When the Congressional Black Caucus, they saw what Obama was doing, they said, “Hey, what about us? We lined up like there was a new Popeye’s chicken sandwich, like there was a million man march, we lined up for you and banged for you. What about us?” Some of the members of the Congressional Black Caucus said. And what Obama said is Al Sharpton is respected, well, Obama and David Plouffe, what Obama did was very intelligent in terms of J. Edgar Hoover energy. Obama and David Plouffe recruited Al Sharpton to field off the criticism, to water the Black critics down.

12:45 — Jamarlin Martin: Al Sharpton, he gets to be seen at the White House in meetings with Obama. That’s Obama’s man in the late stages of the first term as there’s some criticism coming out. The Congressional Black Caucus is saying, “We need something for Black folks. We banged for you. We supported you. Everybody came out.” Obama hired Al Sharpton to help quiet the people down. So he’s going on the radio, this and that. And so Al Sharpton was weaponized against Black people to defend Barack Obama and quiet the people down, in terms of talking about freedom, justice and equality. Obama told Black America to stop complaining, to shut up. “I’m black. That’s my gift to you. Just a Black man being here. That’s my gift. That’s what I’m giving you.” In this J. Edgar Hoover energy and rat psychology that’s guiding negro politics because Barack Obama is Black, because of what he symbolizes, the people will say that J. Edgar Hoover energy is OK. What are the alternatives?

Jamarlin Martin: So if Obama’s doing this stuff, we’ll give him a pass. Obama wants us to shut up complaining about what he needs to deliver for Black America, then we need to stop complaining. Now they recruited Al Sharpton like J. Edgar Hoover would. And as a matter of fact, Al Sharpton used to, I believe he wore a wire for the FBI. He was an FBI informant at one time. Obama recruits Sharpton to help water the Black political voice down during that time. And he was very smart with it. And you know, Al Sharpton can raise his status. It’s not Jesse Jackson, it’s Al Sharpton at the White House every few weeks. And so this trade has taken place and who gets the losing end of this trade if Black people are not holding Obama accountable? The state, corporations. If you’re quiet, if you’re weak. Corporations, the state, America, the elites, they get a better position if you’re quiet, if you have weak leaders, if you have leaders who are trading at the top, they benefit. And then the people that they’ve selected, they get to have the big positions and have all the money because they’re trading against you.

15:15 — Jamarlin Martin: Another trade, J. Edgar Hoover energy, rat psychology. Al Sharpton, when it was time for Comcast to buy NBC Universal, the regulators could say, what would happen if a cable company also owed a portfolio of cable channels as well? That could be a potential issue for the market and consumers. Comcast partnered with Al Sharpton. And so of course now Al Sharpton has a show on MSNBC, which was under NBC universal. Comcast is trying to fight regulation like Facebook or Google. They’re looking to find their agents and they would act similar to the FBI or the U.S. government, meaning the corporation, if the people believe that something is bad for the broader society, if the people want to move against the corporate position in terms of consolidating corporate power in terms of companies getting too big, then what the corporation is going to do, is it’s going to pick out Black people to help them to get their desired outcome. So in this case, Comcast and the lobbying arm chose Al Sharpton like Obama chose Al Sharpton to quiet the people down. Al Sharpton watered down the position, the anti-Comcast position.

Jamarlin Martin: So obviously there’s billions and billions of dollars at stake and these corporations will play it as smart as J. Edgar Hoover in picking out Black leaders to get their desired outcome. And so Al Sharpton will take the check, get the show, become Obama’s right hand man. But there’s something being traded for him. So we got to understand when these people get into these positions or get these things, you don’t understand it, you’re being traded. OK. Like slave trading. There’s a political voice. There’s a political position that’s being traded at the top to quiet us down, to water down that strong Black political voice, a strong Black uncompromising political voice. There is money and big forces involved to water that political position down. So Comcast paid Al Sharpton to enable itself to acquire NBC universal. So Al Sharpton, you could say that, he has admitted to working for the FBI and in this case he was working for Comcast in a sense to get the deal done.

17:57 — Jamarlin Martin: And so these are hired guns. You have Al Sharpton who used to inform for the FBI at one point, and then the CEO of Roc Nation, so happens to be a former informer as well. So, what’s going on here. Maybe there’s something bigger at play in terms of these patterns. So Bakari Sellers, we covered that briefly, that essentially he’s a lobbyist. When you see him on CNN, they need to have something on the screen to tell people that this guy is a front for a lobbyist organization. So when he speaks, you need to consider that he’s a paid lobbyist. OK. He has some powerful people backing him who have a political agenda.

Jamarlin Martin: It’s not a Black political agenda, but what Bakari Sellers is going to do is he’s going to merge that AIPAC lobbyist position with the watered down Black position as a so-called influencer, he will blend this AIPAC position and the Black negro politics position and he could be molding this “new Black” into the political bloodstream of Black America, where it’s compromised and that compromised J. Edgar Hoover energy, that compromised rat psychology goes into the political bloodstream. The next thing you know, in 2030, Black America is on the side of the Israeli Defense Forces. And you say, how did that happen? How did that happen? There was a methodical plan in place to go on the HBCUs to prop up leaders to inject that J. Edgar Hoover energy into your political bloodstream.

19:39 — Jamarlin Martin: This trading that goes on at the top. Let’s talk about Jim Clyburn. So Jim Clyburn last year, he made a lot of noise in the Democratic Party and he accused Nancy Pelosi and the elites in the Democratic Party with tokenism. He said that they’re OK with tokenism. And then he apologized. In that case, I can support Jim Clyburn because what he said was the truth. He’s on the inside. He can see it, that there’s a lot of tokenism. After that, Jim Clyburn switches up. Of course, he apologizes and we don’t know what trades were made. Whatever was traded for. And I can only speculate that something was traded because he flipped. He’s being truthful and criticizing the elites in the Democratic Party. We need people to put pressure on the inside and outside. And then he flipped. And so after he flipped, of course he delivered the election. He delivered a significant piece of election to the Democratic Party establishment, Joe Biden. I believe he’s one of the enforcers of the Democratic Party establishment where, like Sharpton can quiet people down when they were criticizing Obama in 2011, Clyburn can come and water down criticism of the Democratic Party. You could most likely offer him something and essentially he can get them on board with getting a particular side of the Democratic Party into power again.

Jamarlin Martin: And so my question with this election is, in the eighties, with Jesse Jackson that the Black political position was optimized for the poor. It was optimized for people on the bottom. But fast forward to 2020, you have these MSNBC negro Democrats where they are on the side of the lobbyists. OK? It may not be intentional, but if there’s two sides of the Democratic Party, you see these people making a $100,000, $250,000 and they’re in the corporate swamp. They’re in the corporate Democratic Party, MSNBC crowd, CNN crowd, that these actors, they favor the establishment, OK? They favor the status quo and the Democratic Party, they favor the elite position in the Democratic Party. They are against voices who are more optimizing against corruption and the poor.

22:22 — Jamarlin Martin: You wonder, how did the Black voter get so turned out where you want the candidate that the lobbyist wants. You want the candidate that the swamp wants. You want the candidate that the corporations want. You have perverted the Black political psychology where now you’re on the side of the establishment, the status quo, the swamp, the lobbyists, the corporations. And you have anger at a Bernie Sanders or in some cases Elizabeth Warren saying that the system, big, big corruption is pimping the system, who was shining a light on the corruption. This “new Black” is siding with the elites. It’s siding with the wealthy. It’s siding with the corporations and the only way our people could get to this point is you had to have agents. You had to have J. Edgar Hoover energy and rat psychology who could turn out the Black political mind. The Black political mind now is voting within the Democratic Party on the side of elites, on the side of corruption, on the side of big money.

Jamarlin Martin: So I’m going to conclude this episode, “J Edgar Hoover Energy And The Rat Psychology Guiding Negro Politics”. The big takeaway from this is that you can admire the business acumen of some of our people or our people are being successful, they’re very skilled and they’re famous. You can admire that, meaning that we want to see our people successful. At the same time, the politics are the politics, right and wrong is right and wrong. If the business actor or the political actor is making trades that are structurally against the masses of Black people, structurally it’s against freedom, justice and equality, they may get $50 million, they may get $25 million, they may get a $100 million, they may get into these elite networks, but they are compromised and conflicted where they can’t have a strong voice.

24:40 — Jamarlin Martin: You don’t have to give up your strong voice because you support or you want to see some of these people successful or stay successful. You don’t have to give up the firm Black political position because there’s Black faces out there who are successful and have money and they’re connected to all these elites. You don’t know what type of trading is going on in this day and hour. These people at the top are making trades that you don’t know about. You’re at the close of the American empire, of a corrupt state, essentially. So towards the end of the empire, you may be looking for heroes and the hero is not available. Don’t try to force a hero on the people because in a corrupt country, and towards the very end, there may not be any heroes left.

