Best Stories Today

Wednesday 07.08.2020

Birdwatcher Says Central Park Karen Has ‘Already Paid,’ He Won’t Cooperate In D.A.’s Investigation

The Central Park “Karen” could have potentially cost Christian Cooper his life when called the police he was threatening her, but he says he won’t cooperate with police in the case against her.

Mayor Keisha Bottoms Tells Black Atlanta The Shootings Have To Stop After 8-Year-Old Girl Is Murdered: You Can’t Blame This On The Police

The fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed last month by police prompted Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to make a plea for an end to the violence.

Nigerian Cyberscammers Caught With $40M After Bragging On Instagram, Extradited To U.S.

He told his followers on Instagram that he was a multi-millionaire. Turns out, Nigerian citizen Olalekan Jacob Ponle was an international cyber scam artist. Now he’s been arrested and extradited to the U.S., where many of his victims were located.

Black-Owned Businesses Received Less Than 2% Of PPP Loans, White-Owned Got 83%

The full list of Paycheck Protection Program recipients released by the Small Business Administration on Monday shows that of the 14 percent of businesses that chose to identify race in their loan application, Black-owned businesses received 1.9 percent of loans while White-owned businesses received 83 percent.

BlueLeaks Exposes How The FBI Tracks Bitcoin Laundering On The Dark Web

Among the information exposed in the BlueLeaks hack on June 19th was a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation showing how the FBI has tracked dark-web criminals laundering dirty Bitcoin by converting it into the privacy coin Monero.