Birdwatcher Says Central Park Karen Has ‘Already Paid,’ He Won’t Cooperate In D.A.’s Investigation

Written by Ann Brown

Christian Cooper says the “Central Park Karen” has “already paid” for calling the cops on him while he was birdwatching while Black. He says he won’t cooperate in the NYC D.A.’s current investigation.

The Central Park “Karen” could have potentially cost Christian Cooper his life when called the police he was threatening her, but he says he won’t cooperate with police in the case against her.

It all went down in May when Christian Cooper was birdwatching in New York’s Central Park. Amy Cooper arrived with her dog off the leash in the Ramble, an area of the park that does not allow unleashed pets. Amy Cooper became irate at the request and made a call to the police claiming she was being attacked. Christian Cooper (no relation) caught the whole thing on video on his cell phone and later posted it. It went viral.

On the video, Amy Cooper is seen taking out her cellphone and telling police, “I’m in the Ramble and an African American man with a bicycle helmet, he is recording me and threatening my dog,” The New York Post reported.

The Manhattan District Attorney wants to press against her, but Christian Cooper said he will not cooperate with the DA’s investigation, The Daily Mail reported.

Amy Cooper was fired from her job at a New York City financial firm.

“Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on,” Christian Cooper said in a statement.

“On the one hand, she’s already paid a steep price,” he told the New York Times referring to the criminal charge. “That’s not enough of a deterrent to others? So if the DA feels the need to pursue charges, he should pursue charges. But he can do that without me.”

A white woman calling the police on a Black male could have ended with Christian Cooper, 57, being shot and killed by the police. Activists have called for Amy Cooper to be charged with a hate crime.

Amy Cooper, 41, has been branded the “Central Park Karen” and was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

She is set to be arraigned in October and could face up to a year in prison for her 911 call, The Post reported.

Christian Cooper, the Black man who was 911ed by Amy Cooper (what does that coincidence mean?) won't assist in her prosecution because:

"she’s already paid a steep price,”

"bringing her more misery just seems like piling on.”



