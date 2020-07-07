Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

Tuesday 07.07.2020

Kanye West’s Yeezy Got $2M-Plus In PPP Loans For Pandemic Relief From Trump Admin

Billionaire entrepreneur Kanye West and his fashion brand Yeezy, which was valued at $3 billion in 2019, received a multi million-dollar Paycheck Protection Program loan intended for small-business pandemic relief.

Quarantine Crazy: 30 Shootings And 10 Homicides Across New York City On Sunday Alone

Between Friday, July 3, and Monday, July 6, the five boroughs of New York City saw 44 shootings with 63 victims, according to New York Police Department data.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Catches Covid-19, Says She Is Without Symptoms

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a tweet. “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

75 Blockchain Firms Got $30M+ PPP Bailout Loans Including ConsenSys, Storj Labs

More than 75 blockchain- and cryptocurrency-related companies got at least $30 million in bailout loans from the government as part of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Willard Jackson Jr. Out As CEO Of Ebony Magazine While Under Investigation

Willard Jackson Jr. has been removed as CEO of Ebony Magazine by its board of directors amid an ongoing investigation into his transactions, reported USA Today.

