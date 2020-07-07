Best Stories Today
Tuesday 07.07.2020
Kanye West’s Yeezy Got $2M-Plus In PPP Loans For Pandemic Relief From Trump Admin
Billionaire entrepreneur Kanye West and his fashion brand Yeezy, which was valued at $3 billion in 2019, received a multi million-dollar Paycheck Protection Program loan intended for small-business pandemic relief.
Quarantine Crazy: 30 Shootings And 10 Homicides Across New York City On Sunday Alone
Between Friday, July 3, and Monday, July 6, the five boroughs of New York City saw 44 shootings with 63 victims, according to New York Police Department data.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Catches Covid-19, Says She Is Without Symptoms
“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a tweet. “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”
75 Blockchain Firms Got $30M+ PPP Bailout Loans Including ConsenSys, Storj Labs
More than 75 blockchain- and cryptocurrency-related companies got at least $30 million in bailout loans from the government as part of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
Willard Jackson Jr. Out As CEO Of Ebony Magazine While Under Investigation
Willard Jackson Jr. has been removed as CEO of Ebony Magazine by its board of directors amid an ongoing investigation into his transactions, reported USA Today.