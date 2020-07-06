Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

13 SHARES Share Tweet

Monday 07.06.2020

Black Rookie Chicago Cop Leaves Police Union, Will Be City’s Only Active Officer Without Representation

Rookie Chicago police officer Julius Givens made a powerful move that has outraged some and inspired others by opting out of his local police union, the Fraternal Order of Police.

3 Workers Died Of Pneumonia 7 Years Ago. Their Virus Is Linked To Coronavirus And A Lab In Wuhan, China

Researchers have been aware for seven years of a deadly coronavirus that caused pneumonia, killing three men and sickening three others sent to collect bat feces in an abandoned copper mine in China.

Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Aaryn Shot Three Times

Though Rickey Smiley is known for lifting everyone else’s spirits with laughter, today the comedian and radio host is being lifted in prayer after he announced his youngest daughter Aaryn Smiley had been shot three times in Houston.

Ghislaine Maxwell Is The Little Black Book In Human Form. Powerful Men Are Scared Of What She’ll Say

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested last week for allegedly helping Jeffrey Epstein traffic underage girls, and she knows the names of men on Wall Street, in corporate America and in Washington, D.C. who had sex with the girls, some as young as 14.

Simon & Schuster Names Dana Canedy New Publisher – The New York Times

Veteran journalist Dana Canedy has been named executive vice president and publisher at Simon & Schuster’s namesake imprint.