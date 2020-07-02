Hip-Hop Artist 21 Savage to start free online financial literacy program for youth

Written by Isheka N. Harrison

Hip-hop artist 21 Savage is launching a free online education program for youth in grades K-12 that focuses on financial literacy. In this photo, 21 Savage is seen at Tom Ford at Park Avenue Armory on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, in New York, NY. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

In the age of Covid-19, online learning is at its peak – and hip-hop artist 21 Savage believes it should extend beyond the traditional school curriculum. It’s why the “Lord Forgive” MC is launching a free online education program for youth in grades K-12 that focuses on financial literacy, The Associated Press reported.

“I feel like it’s important more than ever to give our next generation the tools to succeed in life,” the Grammy-award winner said in a statement.

Entitled “Bank Account At Home,” the initiative is an extension of the “Bank Account” program Savage launched in 2018. Provided through his Leading By Example Foundation, the program will be available nationwide.

Savage has partnered with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free tablets and Wi-Fi to students in underserved neighborhoods. The city is where Savage, born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph in London, was raised since age 7.

According to Rolling Stone, Savage is working with “mobile banking service provider Chime, education technology platform EverFi and nonprofit Juma Ventures” to implement the program.

Slated to begin in August, the program’s webpage says its aim is “ to connect our youth with financial education and work opportunities to teach them how to manage and earn money.”

Students at all levels of K-12 education will be able to participate. For elementary students, lessons will teach “the basic concepts of money management”; for middle schoolers lessons will focus on teaching them “how to start planning for your financial future”; and for high school students lessons will revolve “around budgeting and entrepreneurship.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, the “A Lot” MC spoke on why he was so passionate about financial literacy and money management.

“For most kids, the focus is on earning money,” 21 Savage said. “And while that is important, to really get ahead you need to know how to manage your money, not just make it. As I have gotten smarter about financial management, I realize how important it is to control your money rather than be controlled by it. I want to help kids with a background similar to mine to get smart about their money.”

