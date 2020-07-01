Best Stories Today

Written by PK Krentsil

13 SHARES Share Tweet

Wednesday 07.01.2020

MAGA Media Goes After Nicole Hannah Jones For ‘Barbaric Devils’ Letter To The Editor Written In 1995

Pulitzer-Prize winning New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones is under siege by the MAGA media for something she wrote 25 years ago.

What Happened When Camden, New Jersey Defunded The Police

Though the Minneapolis City Council made headlines for its unanimous vote to disband its police department and replace it with a community-led safety model, the idea is not a new one. Police were disbanded in Camden, New Jersey in 2012 and replaced with a community-focused county force. The move has come with pros and cons, according to residents.

Louisville Voters Elect Pro-Reparations City Council Member, Jecorey Arthur

Jecorey Arthur, a music professor, community organizer and ADOS activist, has won a seat in the Louisville Metro Council with a top priority to “fix Black Louisville.”

Essence Communications Responds To Anonymous With Exit Of CEO Richelieu Dennis, Investigation By Law Firm

Two days after Essence Communications leadership was asked to resign for creating a toxic workplace culture, owner Richelieu Dennis has stepped down as CEO of the iconic magazine dedicated to uplifting Black women.

MLK’s Daughter, Pastor Bernice King, Tells Terry Crews His Comments Are Out Of Pocket, Time To Fight White Supremacy

Actor Terry Crews is under fire – again. Once again it’s for a tweet many felt undermined the progress of the Black Lives Matter movement. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s youngest daughter, Pastor Bernice King, was one of many who tried to help Crews understand why his comments were out of pocket.