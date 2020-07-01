MAGA Media Goes After Nicole Hannah Jones For ‘Barbaric Devils’ Letter To The Editor Written In 1995

Written by Ann Brown

The MAGA media went after New York Times writer Nicole Hannah Jones for describing European explorers as “barbaric devils” in a 1995 letter to the editor of her college newspaper. Nikole Hannah-Jones attends the 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Saturday, May 21, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Pulitzer-Prize winning New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones is under siege by the MAGA media for something she wrote 25 years ago.

The Federalist recently called Hannah-Jones racist for a letter she wrote in 1995 to the editor of The Observer, the student newspaper of the University of Notre Dame. In the letter Hannah-Jones said that “the white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world.”

The MAGA media dug way back to find “dirt” on Hannah-Jones, who is the lead essayist on New York Times Magazine’s “1619 Project,” for which she won the Pulitzer.

In the Observer letter, Hannah-Jones charged that the actions of European settlers and explorers such as Christopher Columbus were “acts of devils.”

“(The whites’) lasting monument was the destruction and enslavement of two races of people,” Hannah-Jones wrote in the letter, which she penned while a student at Notre Dame.

Hannah-Jones added that Africans had actually arrived in North America long before the Europeans, but that “unlike Europeans, Africans befriended and traded with the indigenous people. She claims pyramids in Mexico are a symbol of said friendship,” The Federalist reported.

Hannah-Jones also had something to say about modern white people.

“The descendants of these savage people pump drugs and guns into the Black community, pack Black people into the squalor of segregated urban ghettos and continue to be bloodsuckers in our community,” she wrote.

“But after everything that those barbaric devils did, I do not hate them,” she concluded. “I understand that because of some lacking, they needed to constantly prove their superiority.”

Rod Dreher, a senior editor at The American Conservative, questions why the New York Times hasn’t taken action against Hannah-Jones for her 25-year-old letter, claiming The Times has a double standard.

“I don’t think it’s fair to hold what Hannah-Jones wrote in college against her. To be sure, there’s no doubt that if a similar college-newspaper letter by Ross Douthat or David Brooks were unearthed, Nikole Hannah-Jones would be leading the mob calling for their firing and public ruin,” Dreher wrote in The American Conservative. “But I believe across the board that people should not be held responsible today for things they wrote as students over two decades ago. Furthermore, in charity, I assume that she no longer believes that whites, as a race, are ‘bloodsuckers’ and ‘devils.’ I could be wrong, but again, in charity, I will assume that she no longer believes these racist things. What I would like to hear from her is when and how she ceased to believe them, if she in fact has.”

Hannah-Jones created the New York Times’ landmark “The 1619 Project,” commemorating 400 years since the first 20-to-30 enslaved Africans arrived on ships in the Virginia colonies in what would become the U.S. She wrote its opening essay and won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary. It was one of the most talked-about media projects of 2019 and is still ongoing.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, of the NYT 1619 Project, wrote a letter to the editor in 1995 calling the white race ‘barbaric devils,’ and ‘bloodsuckers', asserting that "the white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world.” pic.twitter.com/XCkoIStozL — Aimee Terese's Ghost (@tereseaimee) June 26, 2020