Best Stories Today

Tuesday 06.30.2020

Essence Makes Official Statement On Criticism From ‘Black Female Anonymous’

An anonymous open letter to Essence readers and the world calls for the resignation of leadership, just as the magazine celebrates its 50th year and the debut of the first-ever virtual Essence Festival. 

Jamaal Bowman Goes Full Reparations After Claiming Decisive Victory Against Corporate DNC Swamp

Jamaal Bowman has claimed victory over 16-term New York Rep. Eliot Engel in the Democratic Party primary and is wasting no time in calling for reparations for slavery.

Exclusive: Nation Of Islam Student Minister Elaborates On Farrakhan’s Upcoming July Fourth Address And ‘The Seriousness Of The Hour’

Nation Of Islam (NOI) leader, the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, is set to deliver a worldwide address on July Fourth. According to NOI’s Seventh Regional Student Minister Patrick Muhammad, it is going to be one for the books.

Colin Kaepernick Is Teaming Up With Ava DuVernay For A Netflix Series On His Life

The former NFL quarterback has teamed up with famed filmmaker Ava DuVernay for a Netflix docu-series, “Colin in Black & White.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper Attacked For Hypocrisy Over Fox Soul Plan To Air Minister Louis Farrakhan’s Speech, Fox Cancels

CNN’s Jack Tapper had a problem with Fox TV’s Black-oriented streaming service, Fox Soul, when it announced that it planned to air Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan’s July Fourth speech.

